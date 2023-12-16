What's new

SATUMA - Surveillance And Target Unmanned Aircrafts

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
102,165
106
155,270
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

SATUMA​

SURVEILLANCE AND TARGET UNMANNED AIRCRAFTS​


SATUMA, prides itself on the development, design, and manufacture of UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) for surveillance and other civilian applications. With over two decades of R&D and manufacturing experience, SATUMA is well poised to take advantage of the increasing global demand for unmanned surveillance systems.
SATUMA has the distinction of being the only company in the private sector whose products are formally inducted in the Pakistan Air Force and Army.

Surveillance UAV​

IMAG1283

Nigraan

2

Shikra

Super Salaar UAV

Super Salaar UAV

Mini UAV (Salaar)

Mini UAV (Salaar)

mukhbar

Mukhbar

Yellow Flamingo (5)


SATUMA | We Fly Unmanned
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China's EHang Gains World First eVTOL Certification
Replies
0
Views
306
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
ghazi52
Global Industrial Defence Solutions
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
8K
ghazi52
ghazi52
N
Indian Navy to test its first unmanned surface vessel in November, for surveillance, minesweeping
Replies
0
Views
413
NG Missile Vessels
N
beijingwalker
China Shows Off New Anti-Drone Gun
Replies
0
Views
303
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
N
India likely to sign deal with U.S. for 31 MQ-9B drones by February 2024
Replies
2
Views
403
NG Missile Vessels
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom