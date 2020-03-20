What's new

SATIRE: Once the corona scare is over jobs in China will move to India

Kamikaze Pilot

Kamikaze Pilot

Once the corona scare is over, jobs in China will move to India in the aftermath of this pandemic. Wary of Chinese sloppiness (evident during the corona drama) and impressed by Indian efficiency and resilience (also evident during the same drama), West will setup manufacturing units in India. Western investments will gradually increase. Unemployment will be completely abolished in India. It will be like how it was in Soviet Union viz. a small minimum salary would be guaranteed to everyone. In the end, it would transpire that the corona hoax was orchestrated by RAW – India’s external intelligence agency – in order to eradicate poverty. Just what is the secret of RAW’s Midas touch?

:omghaha::omghaha::omghaha:
 
are you high on cow product?
 
Please delete this thread. This is not the time to discuss.
 
Yes, in general to other SEA nations, India, Africa and Turkey in fact thats already happening. I wouldnt be surprised if Nations will start to sue China over the virus in a couple of months.
 
Well nothing wrong with imagining, its Indian thing.
 
Um, are you hungover from too much cow urine partying? :partay:

Manufacturing will stay in China because logistics setup in China is one of the most cost effective in the world. Logistics in India is a nightmare, that's why nobody wants to setup serious manufacturing in India. Wake up. :-)
 
Exactly, good luck India. Super power for a reason.
 
Of course it will. india has the manufacturing capability of the Chinese superpower. Which is why indians invented cars, trains, aeroplanes, jets, computers, tanks, submarines etc.
 
Ahem

Sure !
 

