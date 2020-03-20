SATIRE: Once the corona scare is over jobs in China will move to India

Kamikaze Pilot
BANNED
- Joined
- Jan 16, 2013
- Messages
- 5,243
- Reaction score
- -66
- Country
- Location
Once the corona scare is over, jobs in China will move to India in the aftermath of this pandemic. Wary of Chinese sloppiness (evident during the corona drama) and impressed by Indian efficiency and resilience (also evident during the same drama), West will setup manufacturing units in India. Western investments will gradually increase. Unemployment will be completely abolished in India. It will be like how it was in Soviet Union viz. a small minimum salary would be guaranteed to everyone. In the end, it would transpire that the corona hoax was orchestrated by RAW – India’s external intelligence agency – in order to eradicate poverty. Just what is the secret of RAW’s Midas touch?
- PRTP GWD
- PRTP GWD