Sara Ali Khan Gets Trolled For Maha Shivratri Post

INDIAPOSITIVE

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1626931506416607236

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627321552781049856

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1626950623013883904


FpQCKI6aQAAn5tl



@hussain0216
 
Ganguz standing up for her since she's "the good kind of Muslim"
 
villageidiot said:
Ganguz standing up for her since she's "the good kind of Muslim"
Yeah this woman has probably been doing this since birth with her Hindu mother, it's just her name is Muslim because of her Bollywood father

As you say the right kind of idol worshipping Muslim

Just like Jinnah warned Indian Muslims that they would spend their existence trying to prove themselves to these idol worshippers
 
The original post and several future posts in the thread would be a "true image of secularism". Secularism is always a one-way street that should've followed by the sanatanies.
 
Indian Muslims :rofl: :rofl: :rofl:

Give it a few more decades and they will be completely hindu pajeets

there is no question of this, idol worshipping is strictly forbidden

Mirzali Khan said:
No her mom is Sikh
Sikhs. a dying breed. i give them 1 or 2 more centuries max and theyll be like the parsis.
 
villageidiot said:
Ganguz standing up for her since she's "the good kind of Muslim"
ah xhit, here we go again...

yearly BS, this

and xhit flows flows both ways, Hindu celebs get trolled regularly by partaking in some pooja/aarti, or wearing a bindi etc all the time
 
She should probably think about changing her name, it'll probably take the heat off her back and clear up the confusion about her Hindu faith.
 
You worship a Animal or idol that kicks you out of Islam, and those chawals who say, Don't judge, you are not God blah blah blah will be crying out loud, she can do whatever she wants and call her whatever she wants but based on the fundamental teachings of Islam, anyone who worship anyone other than Allah is not a Muslim, period.
 
I am very grateful Britain has christian roots even though its mostly atheist now but the fundamentals are there. Jesus is celebrated during xmas and easter and lent and underlying monotheist beliefs are still there. Very grateful. I would choose death than paying homage to hindu entities to satisfy the mob.
 
