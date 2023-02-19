Sara Ali Khan Gets Trolled For Maha Shivratri Post

INDIAPOSITIVE
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 20, 2014
- Messages
- 9,190
- Reaction score
- -28
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Ganguz standing up for her since she's "the good kind of Muslim"
Isn't her mother a Hindu,, only her name is Muslim because she has father who comes from a Muslim background
Sikhs. a dying breed. i give them 1 or 2 more centuries max and theyll be like the parsis.No her mom is Sikh
ah xhit, here we go again...Ganguz standing up for her since she's "the good kind of Muslim"