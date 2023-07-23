Saqib Nisar led ‘gang of conspirators’ against Nawaz: Shehbaz | The Express Tribune PM says govt had to increase the tariffs of electricity under compulsion to fulfil IMF conditions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar led the “gang of conspirators” against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.Speaking at a ceremony in Faisalabad to mark the groundbreaking of the Faisalabad-Satyana Interchange, he stated that the former prime minister was implicated in the Panama Papers case despite not being named in the scandal.He explained that the government had to increase the tariffs of electricity under compulsion to fulfil International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions. “Despite Imran Khan's previous stance of preferring death over approaching the IMF, a deal was eventually made with the IMF, transferring the burden to the subsequent government,” he added.The prime minister called on the public to support the PML-N in the upcoming elections as “revenge” for the alleged theft of their mandate during the 2018 elections, which led to the formation of an ineffective government."You must give your votes to PML-N to take revenge. The next prime minister will be Nawaz Sharif. If PML-N receives the mandate for the next five years, we will change the destiny of this country."He stressed that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was an ally of PML-N, adding that there was a natural connection between his party and JUI-F.He said during 2018 rigged polls, Imran Khan and his clique were brought to power but the people of Faisalabad would defeat them in the general elections by massively supporting the PML-N candidates.The prime minister said during the PTI’s four-year rule, not a single brick was laid on the projects initiated by the PML-N government rather a barrage of baseless and awkward allegations were levelled against the opposition leadership.“Imran Niazi was made the prime minister through rigged polls, with malfunctioning of RTS and the PML-N was deprived of its seats”, he added.The prime minister sneered that contrary to PTI chief’s tall claims for a vast network of public welfare projects, nothing tangible could be witnessed. “Where were those 300 billion dollars, they claimed were parked abroad,” he remarked and jeered that not a single penny could be brought back.The prime minister said if the people gave mandate to the PML-N in the next general elections, Nawaz Sharif would be the prime minister and under his guidance, he would work as an ordinary worker.“We, all along with our coalition partners in the government, shall set the country on path of progress and prosperity,” he declared.If the people decided to bring Nawaz Sharif to power in the upcoming elections, within a decade, the former prime minister would transform the country to compete with India on the economic fronts, he added.He assured that if given a chance, they promised “to fight for Pakistan and secure its lost place among the comity of nations and will break the begging bowl by sending its pieces to be decorated around Banigala.”He opined that such achievement would not be possible with witchcraft but by hard work, sincerity and devotion.The ceremony was attended by ministers, parliamentarians, relevant authorities, party leaders and a large number of people.