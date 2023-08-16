Sanctions on Russia are hurting other countries: Security Adviser to PM Hasina Tariq Ahmed Siddique at Moscow​

Text:Tas, MoscowPublished: 16 August 2023, 12:00Tariq Ahmed SiddiquePhoto: Taken from Prime Minister's Office websiteSanctions imposed on Russia are harming the third party i.e. other countries of the world. This measure of sanctions has proven to be an ineffective tool of foreign policy.Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Major General (retd.) Tariq Ahmed Siddique said these things at an international security conference in the Russian capital, Moscow, on Tuesday.The 11th 'Moscow Conference on International Security' held in the capital of Russia is organized by the country's Ministry of Defence.In the plenary session of the conference yesterday, Tariq Ahmed Siddique said that the economic sanctions imposed on Russia are also causing suffering to other regions of the world, which is definitely an undesirable situation.The Prime Minister's Security Adviser said, 'In this context, our country has also faced great suffering.'Tariq Ahmed Siddique said, 'It is clear to us at the moment that the ban will not benefit anyone. And we are experiencing it firsthand.'Talking about the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, Tariq Ahmed said that the region has been undergoing significant changes in the past years due to factors such as the events in Ukraine, the subsequent energy crisis, as well as the Sino-US rivalry.In this context, Dhaka supports the issue of security and mutual respect in the relations between the countries of the region, said the Prime Minister's Security Adviser.Tariq Ahmed Siddique said that healthy economic competition should be prioritized instead of harmful geopolitical rivalry. Security policies should be developed in the region, conflict should be avoided.