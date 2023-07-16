Sana cold water on digital census​

Sana cold water on digital census | The Express Tribune Says polls to be conducted according to 2017 census, conceding recent survey led to 'controversial situation'

Says polls to be conducted according to 2017 census, conceding recent survey led to 'controversial situation'

July 16, 2023

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday maintained that the government had decided not to notify the digital census, adding that the upcoming polls would be held on the basis of the 2017 census."The CCI (Council of Common Interests) has to complete its term. If this [new] census is not notified by then, the elections will be [held] on the basis of the previous census and delimitation," he said while speaking during a TV talk show."The government has decided that it will not notify this [latest census]. When the assemblies will dissolve after completing their terms, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will be bound to conduct elections on the basis of the previous census."The interior minister noted that the government would not notify the latest census as it had "issues", and observed that several stakeholders also had reservations over it.He said the MQM-P – an ally of the government in the Centre – had apprehensions over the new digital censusAsked about the apprehensions of the MQM-P over the 2017 census, the minister said the party was not satisfied with the new digital census as well. "They don't [even] accept this new census."He pointed out that there were complaints about the new census in Balochistan as well.He stressed that all issues should be sorted out and any decision in haste on the census could lead to a "controversial situation" in the country.