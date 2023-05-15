What's new

San Francisco is in a 'total free-for-all'

San Francisco reparations plan proposes $5m for black residents

Under the reparations plan, the city is also considering homes in San Francisco for $1 per family.
About 50,000 black people live in San Francisco, but it's not clear how many would be eligible.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed

Apparently using all that money to build more housing hasn't even crossed her mind.

oh wait...14 out of the 50,000 aren't going to get their money.

 
The west has been shouting ‘’China collapse‘’ for decades, but now we are seeing the collapse of western society unfolding right in front of our eyes.
 
The breakdown of the 'family' system is rapid. I live deeply embedded in the American culture due to the location etc. It will be incredibly horrifying to tell what I hear how close family members are at each others' throats over money. Maybe one day I will tell this forum what I see and hear while protecting mine and their identities. It is mass psychosis and a psychosis from which I need to escape to keep myself sane.
 
The breakdown of the 'family' system is rapid. I live deeply embedded in the American culture due to the location etc. It will be incredibly horrifying to tell what I hear how close family members are at each others' throats over money. Maybe one day I will tell this forum what I see and hear while protecting mine and their identities. It is mass psychosis and a psychosis from which I need to escape to keep myself sane.
Social fabric breakdown is way more worse than economic breakdown for a country.
 
Playing China's Propagandists at Their Own Pathetic Little Game!​


 

