San Francisco is in a 'total free-for-all'

Techie dream gone, late stage capitalism combined with woke liberalism brought this thriving metropolis to its knees.DO NOT Visit San Francisco
The west has been shouting ‘’China collapse‘’ for decades, but now we are seeing the collapse of western society unfolding right in front of our eyes.
Social fabric breakdown is way more worse than economic breakdown for a country.The breakdown of the 'family' system is rapid. I live deeply embedded in the American culture due to the location etc. It will be incredibly horrifying to tell what I hear how close family members are at each others' throats over money. Maybe one day I will tell this forum what I see and hear while protecting mine and their identities. It is mass psychosis and a psychosis from which I need to escape to keep myself sane.
