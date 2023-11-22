What's new

Samsung's Global Smartphone Market Share Falls to 19.7% in Q3

Samsung’s Global Smartphone Market Share Falls to 19.7% in Q3​

  • Editor Jasmine Choi
  • 2023.11.22 11:56

Samsung Electronics experienced a more than 8% decrease in its global smartphone shipments in the third quarter compared to the same period last year. In contrast, shipments from its competitors, Apple and Xiaomi, have increased.

The Wall Street Journal, citing market analysis firm IDC, reported on Nov. 20 (local time) that Samsung Electronics’ global smartphone shipments in the third quarter amounted to 59.5 million units, a decline of 8.461% from the same period last year.

As a result, the market share also dropped from 21.4% in the same period last year to 19.7% in the last quarter.

On the other hand, Apple, ranking second, saw its third-quarter shipments increase by 2.485% to 53.6 million units compared to the same period last year, with its market share rising from 17.2% to 17.7%.
Xiaomi, in third place, increased its shipments by 2.469% to 41.5 million units compared to the same period last year, and its market share rose from 13.4% to 13.7%.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal, quoting market analysis firm Counterpoint Research, reported that last month, shipments of Chinese products such as Huawei and Xiaomi increased in the Chinese market, while Apple’s iPhone performed poorly.

Smartphone shipments in China during the first to fourth weeks of last month increased by 11% compared to the same period last year, with Huawei’s shipments increasing by more than 90% and Xiaomi’s by 33%.
In contrast, Apple’s sales decreased by a single-digit percentage compared to the same period last year, and the strong performance of Chinese companies is seen as a factor further darkening Apple’s prospects in the Chinese market.

Samsung's Global Smartphone Market Share Falls to 19.7% in Q3

