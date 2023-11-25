What's new

Saigon’s Dong Khoi Street ranks 13th globally for most expensive retail rents

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,964
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
1700898719013.png

Ho Chi Minh City’s Dong Khoi Street ranks 13th globally for most expensive retail rents
Dong Khoi Street in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Quang Dinh / Tuoi Tre

Dong Khoi Street in downtown Ho Chi Minh City has been ranked 13th globally for expensive commercial retail rents, according to a Cushman & Wakefield report released on Tuesday.
The real estate services company said that the average rent on Dong Khoi – a 630-meter-long thoroughfare in the heart of the city’s District 1 – currently sits at approximately US$390 per square foot per year, a 17-percent increase from 2022.

This reflects the highest rental price in Vietnam.

Hanoi’s Trang Tien Street boasts the country’s second-highest retail rental price at $334 per square foot per year, a whopping 20-percent jump from one year prior.

According to Cushman & Wakefield, rents across global prime retail destinations have risen by an average of 4.8 percent over the past 12 months.

The top five globally most expensive rents for prime retail streets are Fifth Avenue in New York, Via Montenapoleone in Milan, Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, New Bond Street in London, and the Avenues des Champs-Élysées in Paris.



<em>Trang Tien Plaza on Trang Tien Street in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: </em>Tuoi Tre
Trang Tien Plaza on Trang Tien Street in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: Tuoi Tre



The 33rd edition of ‘Main Streets Across the World’ focuses on headline rents in retail locations within the most prestigious urban areas worldwide, many of which host luxury goods stores.

The rental values in this specific segment have been relatively immune to additional discounts, incentive packages, and shared risk rental models that have become more prominent in global rental markets.

Dominic Brown, co-author of the report and head of international research in the Asia-Pacific region for Cushman & Wakefield, noted that the recent surge in retail rental prices indicates a positive momentum for the recovery of the retail industry in the near future.

Despite facing new challenges, including interest rate increases implemented by central banks worldwide to curb the ongoing inflation cycle, Brown emphasized that retail sales continue to rebound.

tuoitrenews.vn

Ho Chi Minh City’s Dong Khoi Street ranks 13th globally for most expensive retail rents

The road boasts the highest rental price in Vietnam
tuoitrenews.vn tuoitrenews.vn
 

Similar threads

Viet
Industrial land rents soar as foreign investors flock to Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
152
Viet
Viet
Viet
A decade after Flappy Bird, Vietnam becomes gaming powerhouse
Replies
2
Views
387
buntalanlucu
B
Viet
Tiffany enters Vietnam as world's richest man expands LVMH Asia
Replies
2
Views
387
S10
S10
Kingdom come
At 160 per kg, Pakistan's Karachi struggles with most expensive flour prices amidst economic crisis
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Viet
Japan retailer Aeon tries on fast fashion in Vietnam with $6 T-shirts
Replies
1
Views
428
REhorror
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom