Sahasra Electronic set to launch first Made-In-India desktop motherboard

Noida-based Sahasra Electronic Solutions, a part of Sahasra Group, plans to bring its first Made-in-India computer motherboard to the market in November. The motherboard, which will be designed around the latest Intel 13th generation chipset, is currently undergoing trials, said Amrit Manwani, chairman and managing director of the group.

“We are the first company who has designed the motherboard in India. Up until now, they were either being designed in China or Taiwan,” Manwani told Fe. The group’s semiconductor business has also started production of the first Made-in-India memory chips from this month.

Sahasra Semiconductor, its chip-making business, is a part of the Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS), under which it is eligible for 25% financial incentive on capital expenditure.

Sahasra’s Made-in-India motherboards will be priced 10-15% lower than comparable Chinese brands that are currently imported by Indian companies. “Typically, a motherboard is available for Rs 6,000-7,000, it depends on the features, so it can vary from Rs 5,500-8,000. We would be at the lower end of the price point,” Manwani said.

As a contract electronics manufacturer, Sahasra is already in talks with original equipment manufacturers in India, mostly small and medium-sized enterprises, to sell its Made-In-India desktop motherboards.

At present, India is almost entirely dependent on imports for motherboards. “So far, we have been doing screwdriver assembly in the PC industry so designing motherboards in India would definitely be a big step in local value addition,” said Prachir Singh, senior research analyst at Counterpoint Research.

This is in line with the government’s push to manufacture electronic hardware domestically and increase local value addition in the electronics supply chain. Sahasra will also begin production of Made-in-India LED driver chips, which has been designed by a Bengaluru-based start-up. These chips are largely used in lights and display backlighting.

Manwani said he expects the domestically designed and manufactured LED driver chips to be available in the market in the next 2-3 months.
 
Its a start, and thanks to our government policies, the ball started rolling. Making motherboards or LCD displays are not a high IP industry, but a high capital intensive industry to manufacture en masse to keep prices low to compete with chinese makers.
 

