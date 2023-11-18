S Venkitaramanan, one of the heroes of 1991, passes away

Indian economist and 18th RBI Governor S. Venkitaramanan passes away at 92 S. Venkitaramanan dies: Subrahmanyam Venkitaramanan or S. Venkitaramanan who was an Indian economist, civil servant and 18th Governor of Reserve Bank of India passed away on Saturday morning due to prolonged illness. He was 92 years old and is survived by his two daughters, Girija and Sudha...

Subrahmanyam Venkitaramanan or S. Venkitaramanan who was an Indian economist, civil servant and 18th Governor of Reserve Bank of India passed away on Saturday morning due to prolonged illness.He was 92 years old and is survived by his two daughters, Girija and Sudha, and their families.S. Venkitaramanan served as Governor of RBI for two years from December 22, 1990, to December 21, 1992. During his tenure as RBI Governor, Venkitaramanan faced various challenges, including economic reforms and stabilization measures but he played a crucial role in steering the Indian economy during a period of significant changes in economic policies.Apart from serving as the RBI Governor, Venkitaramanan has had a distinguished career in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). He has held several key positions in both the state and central government.He served as Finance Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, from 1985 to 1989.After his retirement from the civil service, he continued to contribute to academia and public discourse on economic and financial matters.