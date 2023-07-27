What's new

S. Korea's total population declines for 2nd year in 2022

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
60,693
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

S. Korea's total population declines for 2nd year in 2022​

July 27, 2023

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's total population fell for the second consecutive year in 2022 amid the country's critically low births, data showed Thursday, with seniors taking up a larger portion of the population.

The country's total population dropped to 51.69 million in November, down 46,000, or 0.1 percent, from the previous year, according to the 2022 census by Statistics Korea. In 2021, South Korea experienced the first on-year decline in its population since 1949.

The total population is calculated based on childbirth and death data and cross-border movements of foreigners living in South Korea for more than three months.

The number of foreigners moved up 6.2 percent over the period to reach 1.75 million, indicating the country has become more diverse, although South Korean nationals still took up 96.6 percent.

Asia's No. 4 economy has been struggling with demographic challenges from a chronically low birthrate and rapid aging.

Many young people delay or give up on getting married or having babies due to the protracted economic slowdown, high housing prices and changing social norms about marriage.

Only 18,988 babies were born in May, down 5.3 percent from the previous year, separate data showed earlier this week.

This figure represents the lowest number for any May since the agency began compiling data in 1981. The number of babies born in South Korea has been falling on-year for 90 consecutive months.

The working-age population, or people aged 15 to 64, reached 36.69 million last year, accounting for 71 percent of the total.

South Koreans aged 65 and above accounted for 18.1 percent of the population, with the ratio marking a sharp rise from just 11.3 percent tallied in 2010.

The senior index, which represents the number of those aged 65 and above per 100 people aged 14 and below, came to 156.1, up 13.1 over the period.

The census also showed that the number of single-member households reached 7.5 million, up 4.7 percent from a year earlier. They accounted for 34.5 percent of the total households, up 1 percentage point over the period.

The number of multicultural households reached 399,000 in 2022, up 14,000 from a year earlier.

 
Hmm, so both Japan and S. Korea have declined.
Wonder if China will suffer the same fate?
 
REhorror said:
Hmm, so both Japan and S. Korea have declined.
Wonder if China will suffer the same fate?
Click to expand...
China too, but China has 1.4 billion population, one fifth of the humanity, there's much more wiggle room for China than tiny states like Japan and Korea.
Actually Korea is not that bad cause it has north Korea which birthrate is pretty high.
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker said:
China too, but China has 1.4 billion population, one fifth of the humanity, there's much more wriggle room for China than tiny states like Japan and Korea.
Actually Korea is not that bad cause it has north Korea which birthrate is pretty high.
Click to expand...
How is the decrease for China, any present stats?
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Taiwan tops South Korea in 2022 GDP per capita 1st time in nearly 2 decades
2 3
Replies
32
Views
974
Mista
Mista
beijingwalker
South Korea Again Smashes Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility Rate in 2022
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
REhorror
R
beijingwalker
South Korea's Trade Deficit Increasing Rapidly
Replies
10
Views
425
Song Hong
Song Hong
从八品主簿
South Korea's three major battery manufacturers' market share will decline in 2022, and Chinese manufacturers' share will soar
Replies
4
Views
736
K_Bin_W
K
beijingwalker
South Korea's Exports Plunge 14.8% in First 10 Days of July
Replies
1
Views
81
Menthol
Menthol

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom