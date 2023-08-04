Russia’s Muslims, Christians Denounce Quran Desecration MOSCOW (IQNA) – A gathering of Russian Muslim and Christian figures was held in Moscow to condemn the recent acts of sacrilege targeting the Holy Quran in Europe.

MOSCOW (IQNA) – A gathering of Russian Muslim and Christian figures was held in Moscow to condemn the recent acts of sacrilege targeting the Holy Quran in Europe.The gathering was held Wednesday evening at the initiative of the Iranian Culture Center in the Russian capital.Those attending included Iranian ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, the vice president of the Union of the Muslims of Russia, the head of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the secretary of the Russian Orthodox Church and Interreligious Dialogue.Jalali in an address said desecration of the Quran in the West violates the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) as well UN Human Rights Council’s resolution and international and European laws.The head of Russian Orthodox Church and Interreligious Dialogue, meanwhile, said burning the Quran is akin to the measures of extremist terrorist groups.He said Quran desecration in Western countries is not something that one can easily ignore.Damir Mukhetdinov, the vice president of the Union of the Muslims of Russia, in his speech hailed the stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran in support of the world’s Muslims.He also condemned Quran desecrations in Sweden and Denmark and said it is not acceptable to insult divine religions’ sanctities under any pretext, including freedom of speech.Chairman of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Ali Akbarov then took the podium, describing insults to the Quran as the continuation of the West’s colonialist view of the world.The last speaker was Iranian Cultural Attaché in Russia Masoud Ahmadvand who said Western countries’ move to issue permission for Quran desecration reveals their anti-Islam agenda.He added that instead of being used at the service of safeguarding morality and humanity, key words such as freedom of speech and freedom of conscience have turned into pretexts for confronting these principles in the West.