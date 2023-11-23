What's new

Russia's economic growth shows Western sanctions ineffective, says Europe's largest fund manager Amundi fund manager Amundi's CIO

Russia's economic growth shows Western sanctions ineffective, says Europe's largest fund manager Amundi fund manager Amundi's CIO

November 23, 2023


Russia's economic growth shows Western sanctions ineffective, says fund manager Amundi's CIO

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) -

Europe's largest fund manager Amundi expects the Russian economy to grow three times faster than the euro zone's in 2024, its chief investment officer said on Thursday, stressing the ineffectiveness of sanctions levied over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Amundi expects Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 1.5% in 2024 and by 2% in 2025, compared with 0.5% and 1.2% for the euro zone.

"It means that the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia -- the major developed countries -- are unable to sanction a country effectively," Amundi's CIO Vincent Mortier told reporters at a news conference in Paris on the fund manager's 2024 outlook.

"That's what it means. We can deplore it, but it's a reality."

The impact of the sanctions was visible in terms of asset-freezing for a certain number of people, Mortier said, but not so much on Russia's imports and exports.

Major emerging economies under the BRICS umbrella (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) as well as countries like Turkey and Kazakhstan benefited from the sanctions as Russia managed to move its exports away from Western countries, Mortier said.

"It's a reality check. In the end, if we take stock of the war in Ukraine: Europe has suffered directly and strongly; for the United States (the impact is) neutral; but Turkey, Central Asia and Asia more generally have benefited," he said.

 

Russia's Q3 GDP growth estimated at 5.5% -Rosstat​

Reuters
November 16, 2023


A view shows ships in the far eastern port of Vladivostok

A view shows ships in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia September 10, 2023. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File photo Acquire Licensing Rights

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.5% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, when it shrunk 3.5%, the state statistics service Rosstat estimated on Wednesday.

Russia's economy is on course to recover this year from a 2.1% drop in GDP in 2022, as the West imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
In the first quarter of this year, GDP decreased 1.8% and grew 4.9% in the second.

www.reuters.com

Russia's Q3 GDP growth estimated at 5.5% -Rosstat

Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.5% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, when it shrunk 3.5%, the state statistics service Rosstat estimated on Wednesday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

