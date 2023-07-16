What's new

Russians vow to build millions of Lancet smart artillery shells. 1 for each Ukrainian male of reproductive age.

Ukraine made mistakes one after another. Firstly it should have stayed neutural between west and Russia, which will ensure Ukraine to make profit from both sides. Secondly Ukrainians should have realized the fact that there is no way to defeat Russia even with west support. Because Russia is not alone. China backs Russia. Obviously Ukrainians overestimated west power.

All in all. It's all USA's fault. USA is the director of Ukaine tragedy.
 
In reality does it benefit China if Russia wins this war and Ukraine is destroyed???

Oh please think beyond CCP State Propaganda and with the BRAIN YOU ARE GIVEN. As a Chinese you should be far more sympathetic to the Ukrainians who are facing the same situation the Chinese have faced during the Japan invasion during WW2.

Infact to this day Russia is occupying significant Chinese land and is the only major western aggressor during the OPIUM WARS to occupy CHINESE TERRITORY TO THIS DAY. It is actually laughable the MAO WAS ABLE TO SACRAFICE THOUSANDS OF MILE OF CHINESE LAND TO RUSSIANS while at the same time continuing to threaten Taiwan which actually has done far more for Chinese national prestige than the lands currently occupied by Russia.

Again I hope you can look beyond the facade of such politics and see the trust from a historical and national prospective. In many ways it benefits China far more had Russia not invaded Ukraine, embarrassed itself into an unnecessary prolonged war, global energy/food/commodity prices would have been far less today leading to lower inflation/import costs for many nations today which would have benefitted China far more economically in export orders.


Again Chinese leadership is not as naive as you and has shown its displeasure to Putin and Russian leadership in private many many times since the conflict started.

Did Putin not have a choice of invading Ukraine during FEB 2022?? why then did Putin make such an idiotic assessment of the situation in Ukraine??? again many may argue the numbers and forces were on his side. But the shear corruption and incopetency of Russian forces cant be brushed under the rug...
 
Ukraine was constitutionally neutral until 2014 when the riot government changed the constitution.


It is in China's interest to strengthen Russia and weaken Ukraine. Russia is China's northern flank. It can be considered the modern day Great Wall Of China. Ukraine is more distant but with a China friendly government in Kiev China can have all 3 Slavic countries Belarus, Russia, Ukraine as its protectorates and make a lot of profit selling consumer products to Belarus, Russia, Ukraine.
 
Chinese gave it to Russians. It's none of American business. Nothing Americans can do to sour the good relation between China and Russia which is one of the best in the world, more so than even between Canada and the US or between Poland and Ukraine.

The only thing Americans have is sour grapes. Americans do not understand the brotherhood between China and Russia.

 
Now Russia is not fighting against Ukraine. It's actually fighting against NATO. Which is the biggest threat to China. Russia win is equal to NATO loss. Enough said.

In the Yalta system, Russia's far east land belongs to Russia. Taiwan belongs to China. China will not allow land that belongs to it to be lost.

Don't compare China with Ukraine. China and Japan never belonged to one country. There was no traditional Japanese land in China. More importantly, China never poked Japan like Ukraine did to Russia.
 
