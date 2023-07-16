Russians vow to build millions of Lancet smart artillery shells. 1 for each Ukrainian male of reproductive age.

kankan326 said: Ukraine made mistakes one after another. Firstly it should have stayed neutural between west and Russia, which will ensure Ukraine to make profit from both sides. Secondly Ukrainians should have realized the fact that there is no way to defeat Russia even with west support. Because Russia is not alone. China backs Russia. Obviously Ukrainians overestimated west power.



All in all. It's all USA's fault. USA is the director of Ukaine tragedy. Click to expand...

In reality does it benefit China if Russia wins this war and Ukraine is destroyed???Oh please think beyond CCP State Propaganda and with the BRAIN YOU ARE GIVEN. As a Chinese you should be far more sympathetic to the Ukrainians who are facing the same situation the Chinese have faced during the Japan invasion during WW2.Infact to this day Russia is occupying significant Chinese land and is the only major western aggressor during the OPIUM WARS to occupy CHINESE TERRITORY TO THIS DAY. It is actually laughable the MAO WAS ABLE TO SACRAFICE THOUSANDS OF MILE OF CHINESE LAND TO RUSSIANS while at the same time continuing to threaten Taiwan which actually has done far more for Chinese national prestige than the lands currently occupied by Russia.Again I hope you can look beyond the facade of such politics and see the trust from a historical and national prospective. In many ways it benefits China far more had Russia not invaded Ukraine, embarrassed itself into an unnecessary prolonged war, global energy/food/commodity prices would have been far less today leading to lower inflation/import costs for many nations today which would have benefitted China far more economically in export orders.Again Chinese leadership is not as naive as you and has shown its displeasure to Putin and Russian leadership in private many many times since the conflict started.Did Putin not have a choice of invading Ukraine during FEB 2022?? why then did Putin make such an idiotic assessment of the situation in Ukraine??? again many may argue the numbers and forces were on his side. But the shear corruption and incopetency of Russian forces cant be brushed under the rug...