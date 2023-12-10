Russian Troops Are Attacking Avdiivka On Foot. Ukrainian Tanks Are Waiting For Them.

From a tactics point of view, there's nothing wrong with sending infantry pioneers to head a limited offensive, if anything the Ukrainians have adopted this tactics far more often than their Russian counterpart during the Zaporizhia counteroffensive.



Believe it or not, scattered, mobile infantry formations making use of terrain fauna and structures are more survivable than armoured columns when faced with artillery, ATGM positions, and even tanks. Not only that, when valuable mechanized asset exposes themselves to fire upon infantries, they inevitably expose themselves against retaliation, more so if they are kept in reserves as a reactionary force.



Compared to previous Russian losses in offensives, the current rate of loss cannot said to be outstanding, roughly comparable with their setback suffered in Vuhledar - ~50 tanks, ~140 other armoured vehicles, ~2000 casualties, so roughly 2 mechanized companies, except unlike Vuhledar they more or less achieved their goal, managing a 3km wide 10km deep breakthough south of Avdiivka and occupied the high grounds, perfect for staging firepower lockdown of its supply routes.



I do not know why any media or person still have surprises regarding tactics employed in this war, what's happening in Avdiivka have already happened in Lysychansk and Bakhmut - Russian forces would semi-encircle a position, deny all but few supply routes under artillery cover, and make Ukraine choose between giving up their position or suffer months of attrition (usually the latter due to immense political pressure).