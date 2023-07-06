Russian jets harassed American drones that were targeting ISIS, U.S. says

altafahmed
US defence official accuses Russian military of ‘reckless behaviour’ by flying dangerously close and releasing flares during US mission against Islamic State
Tensions between the United States and Russia escalate as Russian SU-35 fighter aircraft dangerously intercept US MQ-9 drones over Syria. In a video released by US Air Forces Central, Russian jets are seen engaging in unsafe behavior by deploying parachute flares and positioning their aircraft in front of the MQ-9 drones. Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, commander of 9th Air Force in the Middle East, condemns the incidents, emphasizing that they violate established norms and jeopardize the safety of both US and Russian forces. Urging the Russian forces to cease such actions, Grynkewich emphasizes the need for professional behavior to focus on defeating ISIS. Details of the drone operation and the specific location of the incidents remain undisclosed.
