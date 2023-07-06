What's new

Russian jets harassed American drones that were targeting ISIS, U.S. says

A

altafahmed

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 14, 2022
Messages
138
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
US defence official accuses Russian military of ‘reckless behaviour’ by flying dangerously close and releasing flares during US mission against Islamic State

Tensions between the United States and Russia escalate as Russian SU-35 fighter aircraft dangerously intercept US MQ-9 drones over Syria. In a video released by US Air Forces Central, Russian jets are seen engaging in unsafe behavior by deploying parachute flares and positioning their aircraft in front of the MQ-9 drones. Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, commander of 9th Air Force in the Middle East, condemns the incidents, emphasizing that they violate established norms and jeopardize the safety of both US and Russian forces. Urging the Russian forces to cease such actions, Grynkewich emphasizes the need for professional behavior to focus on defeating ISIS. Details of the drone operation and the specific location of the incidents remain undisclosed.
 
You know,I seem to recall more that one incident in syria involving the us deliberately shooting down iranian drones when these were carrying out operations against anti SAR insurgents.
And on at least one occasion actually bombing SAA forces that were engaging isis fighters.
Obviously these so called "established norms" that the us talks about only seem to apply to the us forces and their vassals.Funny that,eh?;)
 
Hilarious. Americans armed Taliban to fight Soviets in Afghanistan. TTP specifically is an American creation in its nature.

In Syria they armed ISIS terrorists and gathered them from around the world into Syria to fight Iranian influence in the region. Consequently removing Russian presence from Mediterraneans.

Now they claim, we were fighting against ISIS and suddenly Russians came out of no where and harrassed us.

These bastards know no border in their hypocrisy. But who cares? Their forces are constantly getting hit here and there.
 
Muhammed45 said:
Hilarious. Americans armed Taliban to fight Soviets in Afghanistan. TTP specifically is an American creation in its nature.

In Syria they armed ISIS terrorists and gathered them from around the world into Syria to fight Iranian influence in the region. Consequently removing Russian presence from Mediterraneans.

Now they claim, we were fighting against ISIS and suddenly Russians came out of no where and harrassed us.

These bastards know no border in their hypocrisy. But who cares? Their forces are constantly getting hit here and there.
Click to expand...
LOL! U.S. has been fighting ISIS for years. Stop making it look like the U.S. was not.
 

Similar threads

Muhammed45
Russian Su-27 fighter jet strikes US MQ-9 Reaper drone over Black Sea
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
air marshal
air marshal
Get Ya Wig Split
Boeing says MQ-28 drone could be a fit for U.S. Air Force
Replies
2
Views
680
lightning F57
L
beijingwalker
Russian jet causes US drone to crash over Black Sea
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
gambit
gambit
Muhammed45
Russia nearly shot down British spy plane near Ukraine, leaked document says
Replies
0
Views
346
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
Hamartia Antidote
US military releases video from Russian fighter jet crash with MQ-9 drone
Replies
1
Views
307
K_Bin_W
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom