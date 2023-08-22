Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to touch Dhaka before G20 meeting in Delhi

VikingRaider
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is coming to Dhaka in September for "few hours" ahead of his joining the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10.
Foreign Minister Dr Ak Abdul Momen confirmed the visit to Dhaka Tribune.
This will be the first visit of any Russian foreign minister to Bangladesh after independence.
Read the rest from source -
