Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to touch Dhaka before G20 meeting in Delhi

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is coming to Dhaka in September for "few hours" ahead of his joining the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

Foreign Minister Dr Ak Abdul Momen confirmed the visit to Dhaka Tribune.

This will be the first visit of any Russian foreign minister to Bangladesh after independence.

Is there any chance to sell SU-30 to BAF? We badly need new jet fighters to augment BAF's dwindling fleet of aircraft.
 

