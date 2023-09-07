Russian FM due today: Rooppur, Rohingya, war fallouts may dominate discussions​

​

Russian FM due today: Rooppur, Rohingya, war fallouts may dominate discussions Bangladesh may discuss problems it faces for sanctions and counter-sanctions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who arrives here today for a two-day visit at a crucial juncture. Officials say evolving situations concerning Rooppur nuclear power plant, Rohingya crisis and Ukraine war leadi

Published :Sep 06, 2023 11:21 PMUpdated :Sep 06, 2023 11:22 PMBangladesh may discuss problems it faces for sanctions and counter-sanctions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who arrives here today for a two-day visit at a crucial juncture.Officials say evolving situations concerning Rooppur nuclear power plant, Rohingya crisis and Ukraine war leading to various restrictions will figure high at bilateral talks with Mr Lavrov--the longest serving foreign minister of Russia since the Tsarist regime dethroned in the October Revolution.This will be the first visit of a Russian dignitary to Bangladesh since the country's independence way back in 1971.In the changed geopolitical context emerging over the Russia-Ukraine war, the trip of the top Russian diplomat is seen significant among foreign-relations analysts.As government's relations with the United States look strained since the imposition of sanctions against RAB, and open-ended visa restrictions, the Russian FM's tour will display warmness of the country's ties with Russia-an archrival of the USA in geopolitics.Mr Lavrov will have bilateral meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen this (Thursday) afternoon and call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday morning prior to his departure for Delhi to attend the G20 Summit, foreign ministry officials said.Bangladesh will also raise the burning Rohingya issue during the bilateral meeting as Russia has warm ties with Myanmar authorities. It is also a key supplier of military hardware to the reclusive Myanmar regime."Russian is an old friend of Bangladesh and there are a lot of issues of common interest," Foreign Minister Mr Momen told The Financial Express."We will also discuss Rohingya crisis and how to resolve it," the foreign minister said about the refugee crisis that has been hanging over with a China-brokered bilateral repatriation deal virtually stalled so long.Asked about the agenda of the bilateral talks, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said Bangladesh faced with various problems regarding supply-chain disruptions especially in regards to food, fuels, and fertilizers due to sanctions and counter-sanctions after the Ukraine war."We will discuss how to resolve these problems. Besides, we will call for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis," he said.According to the officials concerned Rooppur Nuclear Power plant will be a major issue during the bilateral talks as Bangladesh is facing problem in repaying loan to Russia due to sanctions imposed on Russian banks.According to reports Bangladesh and Russia agreed in April on repayment in Chinese currency, to leapfrog the US dollar dilemmas.Russia is funding 90 per cent of the 12.6-billion-dollar project for which Bangladesh has to repay the money for 28 years following a 10-year grace period.Besides, due to sanctions imposed by the USA, Bangladesh did not allow a Russian ship carrying equipment for the Rooppur nuclear plant to anchor at its ports.The two sides will also discuss how to resolve this problem, officials said.