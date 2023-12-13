Russian Ambassador compares Zionists to Nazis

Iran, Russia envoys to UN urge ceasefire in Gaza
The Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations Saeed Iravani said the United States is openly resisting a ceasefire, effectively endorsing war, violence, and, ultimately, more casualties among children and women in Gaza.
Iravani made these remarks during the resumed session of the 10th Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly on Wednesday.
"One member state, a permanent member of the Security Council, misusing its unequal authority of veto power, and in clear disregard to the united will of the international community, has decided to stand with Israeli criminal regime, and materially enable this regime in its ongoing massacre against civilians in Gaza," Iravani said.
"The United States blatantly opposing a cease-fire, which means prescribing war, violence and eventually more death for children and women in Gaza," he added.
In the same context, the Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN General Assembly meeting that the humanitarian conditions in Gaza bear similarities to the Siege of Leningrad during "the Great Patriotic War by Nazi Germany."
“What comes to my mind is the blockade of Leningrad by the Nazis during World War Two,” Nebenzia said on Tuesday. “Is Gaza awaiting the same fate?”
It is worth noting that the Siege of Leningrad lasted for over 900 days and led to the loss of more than one million lives.
Nebenzia recently joined a delegation of UN Security Council members on a visit to the Rafah crossing on the Gaza border to assess the on-the-ground conditions. At the time, he described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as "catastrophic" and deteriorating with each passing day.