Russian Air Force. Photos & Videos & Discussion

The Il-76MD-90A is created on the basis of mass production Il-76MD aircraft for the purposes of further improvement of this type of aircraft and extension of its transportation capacity by way of modernizing the wing and installing more powerful, economical and quiet PS-90A-76engines, instead of D-30KP-2 engines.Il-76MD-90A is meant for parachuting and landing of military personnel, military equipment, cargoes, fuel and containers.Modified Il-76MD-90A aircraft complies with standards for noise level determined by requirements of Appendix 16 Chapter 4 of ICAO standards, and for emission of harmful substances into the atmosphere. All this, along with the opportunities for aircraft navigation by RNP-1 requirements allowed for expanding the flight geography of Il-76MD-90A both in local and international airlines.The cockpit and flying equipment have been completely modernized.The aircraft makes use of the modern digital flying and navigation instruments. The pilots’ dashboard includes six multifunctional digital displays representing all information required to fly the plane. The flight navigator’s workplace is equipped with a multifunctional indicator that enables presentation of navigation data. Thus, the aircraft design implements the so-called glass cockpit, which allows reducing the stress on the crew and improves flight safety.All works in modernization of the aircraft, from early designing to manufacturing a flight model, have been conducted in a digital form with the use of modern computer systems. All design technology documents for the aircraft has been digitalized completely and launched into mass production using modern digital technologies.