Russian Air Defence Systems. Photos & Videos & Discussion

New cutting-edge missile designed to Buk-M3 air defense systems — Russian defense ministryAlso, an advanced man-portable air-defence system protected from of the newest interfering systems, including laser ones, is being created for Russia's Defence MinistryMOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. A new cutting-edge missile has been created for the Buk-M3 medium-range air defense missile system, Lieutenant General Alexander Leonov, the commander of Russia’s air defense troops, told the Russian News Service on Saturday. "The self-propelled system’s transport and firing boxes are designed to hold six missiles. Missiles are more compact but are more precise and capable of flying longer distances. So, it can be called a new unique missile capable of efficiently hitting air targets," he said. He said the capacity of the new missile system had been boosted by 1.5 times as it is capable of holding six missiles instead of four. Earlier, a source in Russia’s defense ministry told TASS the Buk-M3 missile systems would be included into the Russia army’ inventory before the end of 2016 and would arrive to the army starting from 2016. The Buk-M3 system is superior to the S-300 air defense missile system by a number of characteristics, including the kill probability. The Buk-M3 system has a range of 70 kilometers (43.5 miles), which is 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) more compared to previous versions of the Buk antiaircraft missile system. The Buk-M3 has a maximum firing altitude of 35 kilometers (21.7 miles). Advanced MANPAD Also, an advanced man-portable air-defence system (MANPAD) protected from of the newest interfering systems, including laser ones, is being created for Russia's Defence Ministry. "There has been done the blueprint needed for creation of the state-of-the-art MANPAD which will be supplied (to the army) in a few years and which will be protected from those interfering systems that have been just designed and gone into service in the world's leading countries, including protection from laser interference," Leonov said.