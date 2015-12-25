Russian Air Defence Systems. Photos & Videos & Discussion

Barmaley
I think there should be separated thread for the best Air Defence Systems in the world.
Feel free to ask your questions.
From MANPADS to Hyper sonic MIRV interceptors.
Short-Range systems:
MANPAD "Verba"
Combat altitude from 10m up to 5000m.
Combat range 6400m.
Witch additional radar complex detection range increased up to 40km.
Some video of training
Sosna - is a highly mobile, visually aimed, optical/infrared/radar-guided, all-weather, short-range SAM system. Can be installed at many types of chassis. In the near future it's will be installed at Kurganets-25 chassis.
Middle range:
TOR-M2U
Pantsir-S1
BUK-M3
S-350 "Vityaz"
