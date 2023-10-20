What's new

Russian Aerospace Giant UAC Offers Uber-Sophisticated MiG-35 At Aero India 2023

Russian Aerospace Giant UAC Offers Uber-Sophisticated MiG-35 At Aero India 2023​

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Russia’s largest aerospace firm, is showcasing its latest offerings, including the advanced MiG-35 fighter jet, at the Aero India 2023 exposition at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. The event marks UAC’s first international presence as a unified company following its merger with several leading design bureaus and plants in Russia.

Yuri Slyusar, Director General of UAC, emphasised the event’s significance for the company’s relationship with India, a long-standing partner and operator of much Russian equipment. “The Aero India exhibition provides a key regional platform to address issues of maintenance and delivery of new machines and maintain our relationships with partners,” Slyusar said.

UAC has prioritised developing a unified after-sales service system for Russian aviation equipment in the Indian market, a move seen as crucial in fostering strategic cooperation between Russia and India. The MiG-35, the flagship product on display at the united Russian exposition organised by Rosoboronexport, is a 4th++ generation fighter incorporating 5th-generation technologies. :coffee:

The MiG-35, which made its maiden flight in 2007, boasts versatility, a wide range of weaponry, the capability to operate in any climatic conditions, and decreased cost of operation. The aircraft is designed to engage various air and ground targets and offers close air combat in heavy countermeasures environments.

With a length of 19 meters, a wingspan of 15 meters, and a height of six meters, the MiG-35 Fulcrum-F Multirole Fighter has a loaded weight of 17,500 kilograms and a maximum take-off weight of 29,700 kilograms. The fighter has two Klimov RD-33MK after burning turbofans and a maximum speed of Mach 2.5 (2,400 km/h) at altitude.

The MiG-35 is equipped with a 30 mm GSh-30-1 cannon and a multitude of air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, guided bombs, and unguided bombs. Known for its super-manoeuvrability, the MiG-35 has a reputation for its ability to fly at supercritical angles of attack with a high turn-angle rate.

The offering of the MiG-35 at Aero India 2023 is seen as indicative of the strategic cooperation between Russia and India in the aviation sector. :-)

MOSCOW, RUSSIA — It became known that in the coming years, the Russian Air Force will receive a large batch of modernized MiG-35 fighters. TASS, RIA Novosti, and other Russian media reported this. They quote the head of the United Aircraft Corporation, Mr. Yuri Slyusar.

The MiG-35 belongs to the latest modification of the multipurpose fighter generation 4++ and is an improved naval version of the MiG-29K/KUB aircraft. That is, this aircraft is ideal for the role of an aircraft carrier.

It is also worth noting that on the sidelines of the Aero India 2023 aerospace exhibition, as part of a tender for the supply of 114 light fighters to India, the UAC offered the Indian side to assemble fighters based on the MiG-35 aircraft at the Indian HAL plant. :coffee:

Earlier, Mr. Vladimir Drozhzhov, Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of the Russian Federation, said that the UAC already expects India to open a tender for the supply of fighter jets to the Indian Air Force.

