Russia-Ukraine War - the First Phase of the War

Kings and Generals animated historical documentary series on Modern Warfare continues with the aftermath of the first phase of the. Previously we talked about the build-up to the new stage of the Russo-Ukrainian War, how Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine continued, and covered events between February 24th and April 7th, as we saw how Ukraine managed to win the first phase of the war. This set up the second phase of the war -. In the previous video, we covered the events of April of 2022 including the sinking of the, and how the conflict turned into a war of attrition in May and continued with Russia's best month in June. In the video dedicated to July - the 5th month of the war, we talked about the arrival of thewhich strengthened Ukrainian positions and changed the war, while this video will focus on the events of August, as we will see how Russian logistics and manpower problems were worsened by the HIMARS strikes, the risk and intrigue around theand the long expected beginning of the Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson. Our video on the Ukraine's decisiveis in the works.