Russia-Ukraine War - the First Phase of the War

Kings and Generals animated historical documentary series on Modern Warfare continues with the video on the first phase of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine in 2022, as we talk about the build-up to the new stage of the Russo-Ukrainian War, how Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine continued, and cover events between February 24th and April 7th, as we see how Ukraine managed to win the first phase of the war, and set up the second phase of the war - battle of Donbas.
 
1652522502910.png
 

Previously we talk about the build-up to the new stage of the Russo-Ukrainian War, how Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine continued, and covered events between February 24th and April 7th, as we saw how Ukraine managed to win the first phase of the war. This set up the second phase of the war - battle of Donbas. In this video we will cover the events of April of 2022 including the sinking of the rocket cruiser Moskva.
 

Previously we talked about the build-up to the new stage of the Russo-Ukrainian War, how Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine continued, and covered events between February 24th and April 7th, as we saw how Ukraine managed to win the first phase of the war. This set up the second phase of the war - battle of Donbas. In the previous video we covered the events of April of 2022 including the sinking of the rocket cruiser Moskva, while this video will talk about the continuation of the conflict that turned into the war of attrition in May.
 

In this video we will cover the events of June, which became the best month for the Russian offensive. We will talk how the Ukrainian front in Zolote-Hirske area crumbled and how Russia managed to push the Ukrainians out of Severedonetsk and Lysychansk. This video will also discuss the Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, and the introduction the HIMARS MLRS and its immediate impact on the conflict due to the destruction of the Russian supply depots.
 

Kings and Generals animated historical documentary series on Modern Warfare continues with the aftermath of the first phase of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Previously we talked about the build-up to the new stage of the Russo-Ukrainian War, how Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine continued, and covered events between February 24th and April 7th, as we saw how Ukraine managed to win the first phase of the war. This set up the second phase of the war - the battle of Donbas. In the previous video, we covered the events of April of 2022 including the sinking of the rocket cruiser Moskva, and how the conflict turned into a war of attrition in May and continued with Russia's best month in June. In the video dedicated to July - the 5th month of the war, we talked about the arrival of the HIMARS systems which strengthened Ukrainian positions and changed the war, while this video will focus on the events of August, as we will see how Russian logistics and manpower problems were worsened by the HIMARS strikes, the risk and intrigue around the Zaporizhia (Enerhodar) Nuclear Powerplant and the long expected beginning of the Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson. Our video on the Ukraine's decisive Izium-Balakliya-Kharkiv offensive is in the works.
 

This video will focus on the events of August, as we will see how Russian logistics and manpower problems were worsened by the HIMARS strikes, the risk and intrigue around the Zaporizhia (Enerhodar) Nuclear Powerplant and the long expected beginning of the Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson. This video will continue discussion of the Kherson counteroffensive in the first 2 weeks of September and will show how the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast - Balakliya-Izium counter-offensive succeeded, pushing the Russians across Oskil and opening the way to north Luhansk and the important cities of Lyman and Svatove.
 

