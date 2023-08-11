What's new

Russia started Islamic Banking 🥰

these are baby steps in the correct direction.
fractional reserve should be replaced by fully reserve. this will contract the credit supply but will strengthen the currencies where its introduced.
Does it matter to the consumer if he buys a TV for 500 dollars vs 1/2 gram of gold or equivalent there of. Its the injection of liquidity out of thin air that leads to boom and bust cycles.
 
Curious to know..do the pakiatani members here, reside in and outside Pakiatan, deposit their money in Islamic Banking System or other commercial banks like HSBC, Barclays, SC, City etc?
 
Curious to know..do the pakiatani members here, reside in and outside Pakiatan, deposit their money in Islamic Banking System or other commercial banks like HSBC, Barclays, SC, City etc?
I don't care so long the rate of return is above inflation.. I think Islamic banking is based on profit and loss and Western banking is based on a fixed rate of return.
 
Curious to know..do the pakiatani members here, reside in and outside Pakiatan, deposit their money in Islamic Banking System or other commercial banks like HSBC, Barclays, SC, City etc?
no option, so checking account only. interest is not a matter of difference of opinion of scholars (which most things are) in Islam.
at the same time my salary may as well be given in monopoly money, because it has as much as US dollar which is Fed saying "Trust me Bro"
 

