Russia has officially lost over 2,500 tanks in the Ukraine War

Despite the failure of Ukraine on almost all fronts bro?Almost 700 confirmed losses
I find it hard to believe. It must be over or atleast on par with the Russians.
700 v 2500 in a war they are losing is unbelievable.
The huge Ukrainian counter offensive just failed.Failure on all fronts? You realize Russia has lost more than 50% of territory they gained since Feb ‘22 right? The frontlines have barely moved over the last year.
Failure on all fronts? You realize Russia has lost more than 50% of territory they gained since Feb ‘22 right? The frontlines have barely moved over the last year.
Salt of the whole universe is still far not enough for any words coming out of that guy's mouth.As for 50% territory, I'll take that with a bucket of salt.
Versus 2,500 'unconfirmed' losses, eh?
If that's not classic propaganda then I don't know what is!
It's kind of like that story where a lone Nazi Tiger Tank 'allegedly' managed to destroy legions of American Sherman Tanks... or something close to that effect.
I guess the Allies did learn more than a few tricks from the Nazis!
who is Jakub, source and his method if finding ?