What's new

Russia has officially lost over 2,500 tanks in the Ukraine War

DESERT FIGHTER said:
Despite the failure of Ukraine on almost all fronts bro?

I find it hard to believe. It must be over or atleast on par with the Russians.

700 v 2500 in a war they are losing is unbelievable.
Click to expand...

Failure on all fronts? You realize Russia has lost more than 50% of territory they gained since Feb ‘22 right? The frontlines have barely moved over the last year.
 
Well that’s not still great considering the counter offensive was a major failure and they lost a fair amount of the new equipment that was shipped to them.
They’re fast becoming a liability. Maybe old Zele should take a trip to see his Israeli hero’s, mind you they’re as bad if not than the Russians.
 
F-22Raptor said:
Failure on all fronts? You realize Russia has lost more than 50% of territory they gained since Feb ‘22 right? The frontlines have barely moved over the last year.
Click to expand...
images (1).png
images (2).png
61006025_7.png
images - 2023-11-27T185440.070.jpeg
 
F-22Raptor said:
Almost 700 confirmed losses
Click to expand...

Versus 2,500 'unconfirmed' losses, eh?

...

If that's not classic propaganda then I don't know what is!

It's kind of like that story where a lone Nazi Tiger Tank 'allegedly' managed to destroy legions of American Sherman Tanks... or something close to that effect.

I guess the Allies did learn more than a few tricks from the Nazis!
 
DESERT FIGHTER said:
The huge Ukrainian counter offensive just failed.

As for 50% territory, I'll take that with a bucket of salt.
Click to expand...
beijingwalker said:
Salt of the whole universe is still far not enough for any words coming out of that guy's mouth.
Click to expand...

Russia lost the Battle of Kyiv, lost the Battle of Kharkiv, lost the Battle of Kherson. All large chunks of territory.

The counteroffensive was a failure in its stated goals, but still took some territory and inflicted enormous losses on Russia. In terms of territory, Russia hasn’t gained anything significant since March ‘22.

Fish said:
Versus 2,500 'unconfirmed' losses, eh?

...

If that's not classic propaganda then I don't know what is!

It's kind of like that story where a lone Nazi Tiger Tank 'allegedly' managed to destroy legions of American Sherman Tanks... or something close to that effect.

I guess the Allies did learn more than a few tricks from the Nazis!
Click to expand...

These are all VISUALLY CONFIRMED losses. They are all labeled and if any are duplicates, they are corrected.
 
By giving only money and equipment to Ukraine, NATO destroyed the best units and equipment of the Russian army and most importantly destroyed reputation of "strong" Russia..
Even if they kill 1 million Ukrainian soldiers, NATO will still considered victorious against Russia
 

Similar threads

A
Biden: Putin Has Already Lost the War in Ukraine
Replies
7
Views
411
Manidabest
Manidabest
F-22Raptor
Ukrainian spies with deep ties to CIA wage shadow war against Russia
Replies
0
Views
318
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
beijingwalker
Russia, China discuss a secured Russia-Crimea underwater tunnel project
Replies
0
Views
91
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
EU will miss 1mn artillery shell March supply deadline as Ukraine's ammo crisis deepens
Replies
3
Views
142
aziqbal
aziqbal
beijingwalker
Zelensky on Ukraine aid: 'This month is the difficulties'
Replies
1
Views
121
aziqbal
aziqbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom