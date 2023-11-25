What's new

Russia Becomes EU’s 2nd-Largest Supplier of Refined Petroleum Via India

Russia Becomes EU’s 2nd-Largest Supplier of Refined Petroleum Via India​

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 24, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • The EU imported 7.9 million tons of refined petroleum products from India between January and September this year.
  • This year’s refined petroleum products volume catapulted India from sixth place in 2022 to first place in 2023, with France, the Netherlands and Italy the three largest importers.
  • Bulgaria was granted an exemption from the EU’s Russian oil embargo implemented in late 2022 in order to ensure sufficient domestic supply.

Russian media reports citing official Eurostat statistics report that India has become the European Union’s second-largest supplier of refined petroleum products in 2023, second only to Saudi Arabia.

The EU imported 7.9 million tons of refined petroleum products from India between January and September this year, according to RIA Novosti calculations, a figure that is more than double year-on-year, and a triple the volumes from 2021. According to the report, this year’s refined petroleum products volume catapulted India from sixth place in 2022 to first place in 2023, with France, the Netherlands and Italy the three largest importers, followed by Croatia, Latvia, Romania and Germany. I

ndia, Asia’s second-largest oil refiner after China, imports some 40% of the crude it refines from Russia, with volumes having increased exponentially due to a discount on Russia crude as a result of Western sanctions. Russian crude continues to make its way into European markets in other ways, as well. According to data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), Bulgaria’s Black Sea Neftochim Burgas refinery imported over 4.95 million tons of Russian crude in the first 10 months of this year.

Bulgaria was granted an exemption from the EU’s Russian oil embargo implemented in late 2022 in order to ensure sufficient domestic supply. However, Russian oil is being refined and sold into other European markets.

According to CREA, Bulgaria is the fourth-largest importer of Russian seaborne crude, after India, China and Turkey.

According to Eurostat, natural gas, petroleum oil, nickel, iran, steel and fertilizers account for two-thirds of “extra-EU” imports (transactions with all countries outside the EU) from Russia. Further, the official statistics agency notes that between Q3 2021 and Q3 2023, Russia’s share in “extra-EU” imports of natural gas decreased by 27%.

Extra-EU imports of petroleum oil saw a 25% decrease in Russian share.

India emerges as major supplier of refined petroleum to EU

The bloc has drastically increased purchases from the South Asian nation, RIA Novosti reports

24 November 2023


India buying Russian oil


India has become the European Union’s second-largest supplier of refined petroleum products this year, RIA Novosti reported on Thursday, citing its own calculations based on the bloc’s official statistics.

According to Eurostat’s latest EU imports and exports data, the bloc bought 7.9 million tons of petroleum products from India between January and September this year, which is 2.5 times more than during the same period in 2022, RIA Novosti wrote. Compared to 2021, imports increased more than three-fold, the agency added.

Read more: US Issues Warning to India Over Alleged Attempt on Sikh Leader’s Life

The increase saw India move up in the EU petroleum products supplier rankings, and was second only to Saudi Arabia in terms of supply volumes over the reporting period. Last year, India occupied sixth place, and was seventh in 2021.

Within the EU, France, the Netherlands, and Italy were named as the largest consumers of Indian petroleum products. Croatia, Latvia, Romania, and Germany were reported to have seen the steepest increases in imports from the South Asian nation.

India is the second-largest oil refiner in Asia after China. The South Asian country buys crude oil from a number of suppliers and refines it to make products like jet fuel and diesel.

Roughly 40% of India’s crude oil imports come from Russia, Reuters reported last month, citing tanker data from industry sources. Between April and September of this year, Russia was India’s top oil supplier, having outperformed Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

New Delhi drastically increased purchases of discounted Russian seaborne crude after Western nations stopped buying from Moscow due to sanctions related to the conflict in Ukraine. However, EU officials have pointed out that some oil of Russian origin continues to arrive in the EU after being processed in third countries.

