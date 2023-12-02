Russia adding 170,000 more troops in Armed Forces

Russia boosts size of armed forces by 170,000 troops President Putin’s decree takes number of Russian service personnel to 1.32 million amid continuing Ukraine war.

Servicemen line up at a military unit in the Leningrad region of Russia on September 22, 2023[File: Anton Vaganov/Reuters]Putin’s decree was released by the Kremlin on Friday and took force immediately. It brings the strength of the armed forces to 1.32 million service personnel and increases the overall number of Russian military personnel to about 2.2 million.It said the order does not imply any “significant expansion of conscription”, and that the increase would happen gradually by recruiting more volunteers.NATO’s “joint armed forces are being built up near Russia’s borders and additional air defence systems and strike weapons are being deployed. The potential of NATO’s tactical nuclear forces is being increased,” the ministry statement read.Last December, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu declared that the country needed a force of 1.5 million “to guarantee the fulfilment of tasks to ensure Russia’s security”. He didn’t say when the military would reach that size.The Kremlin previously considered the size of its military as sufficient, but the calculus changed after hopes for a quick victory over Ukraine – which Russia invaded in February 2022 – were shattered by fierce resistance.Russia had undertaken various efforts to give a boost to its army – including drafting conscripts, mobilising reservists, forming volunteer battalions and running campaigns to entice more men to enlist.All Russian men from age 18 to 27 (or age 18-30 starting on January 1, 2024) must serve one year in the military. However, a large number avoid the draft for health reasons or deferments granted to university students.