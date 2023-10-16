Haldorss
Kadyrov should be told to talk to opposition about RT being distinctly anti-arab.
It's current article is quoting KGB USSR fabricated documents.
'Communist' allies of Russia should recall Putin's anti-Leninist, anti-Communist tirade at the beginning of the SMO in 2022.
