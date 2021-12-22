What's new

RSS again raises agenda to rename Hyderabad as ‘Bhagyanagar’

Hyderabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) once again raised the agenda of renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar by calling a three-day Samanwaya Baithak (coordination meeting) in the first week of January 2022 to review the working of affiliated organizations and preparations for upcoming assembly elections scheduled to take place in five states next year.

Taking to Twitter, RSS said, “The Samanvay Baithak (coordination meeting) of the chief functionaries of various organizations inspired by the RSS working in different areas of social life will be held from 5th to 7th Jan. 2022 at Bhagyanagar, Telangana: Sunil Ambekar.”

Notably, RSS has not clearly demanded to change the name of the city but has used ‘Bhagyanagar’ instead of Hyderabad.

It is worth mentioning that both RSS and Bharatiya Janata Party have been raising the demand to rename Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar.

During the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election, 2020, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that if Faizabad can be renamed Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj, then Hyderabad too can be renamed as Bhagyanagar.

“Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. I said why not. I told them that we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power in UP. Then why Hyderabad can’t be renamed as Bhagyanagar?” Yogi had said.

“RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP National President JP Nadda, Party National General Secretary BL Santosh and Joint General Secretary Shiv Prakash and other top office bearers of affiliated organizations will participate in this annual meeting,” sources said.

Further, sources said that the BJP representatives will give details of their vision and programmes for the coming year.

In the meeting, there will be extensive discussions on the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa, and any assistance required from the affiliates in the polls.

Such meetings are held every year between BJP and RSS. In June this year, a coordination meeting was held in Uttar Pradesh which was attended by BJP General Secretary BL Santhosh.



This is moronic.
Indian history is Indian history.
We own it.
The good , the bad, and the ugly.
A sign of an exhausted and dying culture is one that constantly wants to rewrite its history as it runs in ever diminishing circles screaming louder and louder of past glories both fictional and real.
 
This is just steamrolling your agenda, dictator style. Have they asked the people of Hyderabad what they want it to be called? Even Hindus there don't give a damn about the name. That fat moron Amit Shah went to Kerala on Onam and tried to wish people Happy Vaman Jayanti, not knowing jack shit about Onam. Went back with egg on his face, which I am sure the sanghis must have made into an omelette and eaten. This is the problem when your history comes from Google baba. Oh wait, suddenly all poverty is gone, jobs are created and crime has disappeared. Even bruised egos are assuaged. Thank you so much. I eat my words.
 
Imran Khan said:
it seems to me good idea they should do it ASAP
Why Bhagyanagar? Why not Golkunda?

People still refer Mumbai to as Bombay. Madras is as much common as Chennai.

DrJekyll said:
That fat moron Amit Shah went to Kerala on Onam and tried to wish people Happy Vaman Jayanti, not knowing jack shit about Onam. Went back with egg on his face, which I am sure the sanghis must have made into an omelette and eaten.
Why didn't you report egg vendors?
 
But why not ? The biggest vote bank party in the world has to be continually appeased after all. :)
 
El Sidd said:
People still refer Mumbai to as Bombay. Madras is as much common as Chennai.
Not true. I would say the usage of Bombay is about 30% of the time. I have lived in Bombay for 16 years. I know it. Initially there was some resistance to the name change, but like with anything in life you move on.
Madras is almost obliterated from memory. Almost no one calls it by that name now, other than referring to places which have it as a technicality (like Madras Flying Club, or Old Madras Road etc).
 
Turingsage said:
This is moronic.
Indian history is Indian history.
We own it.
The good , the bad, and the ugly.
A sign of an exhausted and dying culture is one that constantly wants to rewrite its history as it runs in ever diminishing circles screaming louder and louder of past glories both fictional and real.
So renaming 'Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar' means History is getting rewritten?

Was History rewritten when Prayagraj was renamed as Allahahad long back? or was it erased?

Invaders came from outside, conquered, renamed, converted. May be their future generations stayed & settled here itself. So? Does it mean, their forefathers did not come from outside & did lot of changes which were alien to India? The changes done by them has resulted in carving out of two nations from India. That is more than enough 'acceptance' of them, dont you think?

Please dont try to be Shah se Jyada Shah ka Wafadar.

DrJekyll said:
This is just steamrolling your agenda, dictator style. Have they asked the people of Hyderabad what they want it to be called? Even Hindus there don't give a damn about the name. That fat moron Amit Shah went to Kerala on Onam and tried to wish people Happy Vaman Jayanti, not knowing jack shit about Onam. Went back with egg on his face, which I am sure the sanghis must have made into an omelette and eaten. This is the problem when your history comes from Google baba. Oh wait, suddenly all poverty is gone, jobs are created and crime has disappeared. Even bruised egos are assuaged. Thank you so much. I eat my words.
Dont speak for Hindus.
Even I dont know much about Onam. What I know is its celebration about harvesting. You know everything about everything under the sky?
Was poverty all gone when Allahabad was renamed as Prayagraj long ago? Or will will go away if Hyderabad is not renamed?
For you, I may be sanghi (or whatever else you wish) even if I have'nt once visited a Sanghi Shakha. If sanghis are giving you nightmares, it is your problem.
 
FreeFromFear said:
Invaders came from outside, conquered, renamed, converted. May be their future generations stayed & settled here itself. So? Does it mean, their forefathers did not come from outside & did lot of changes which were alien to India? The changes done by them has resulted in carving out of two nations from India. That is more than enough 'acceptance' of them, dont you think?

Please dont try to be Shah se Jyada Shah ka Wafadar.
Your ancestors were also probably converted by invaders who came to India 3000 years ago and instituted the most Capitalist and oppressive socio-economic and political system in human history. Go to velivada.com which is a site run by Lower Caste Hindus and be arrogant there. :)
 
FreeFromFear said:
Dont speak for Hindus.
Even I dont know much about Onam. What I know is its celebration about harvesting. You know everything about everything under the sky?
Was poverty all gone when Allahabad was renamed as Prayagyag long ago? Or will will go away if Hyderabad is not renamed?
For you, I may be sanghi (or whatever else you wish) even if I have'nt once visited a Sanghi Shakha. If sanghis are giving you nightmares, it is your problem.
I did not claim to speak for Hindus and I don't know your idealogical leanings either. However it does not hurt to see through such designs objectively. Things are not going to change, regardless of the what the name is. So perhaps we should let things be? I am fine living in a city called XD3403 as long as it is liveable.
The problem is that these people are not friends of Hindus either. They are just trying to say that 'hey, look, I renamed the city, so I am your friend'. This is my simple point.
The point about Onam was that many from the current leadership do not know even about Hindu practices, and claim to be our well wishers.
And lastly, sanghis are not giving me nightmares. But the problem is that they are in power and I want them to focus on better things. Like the bill on increasing marriage age is a good one and I support it.

Edit: And as much as I use the word sanghis out of frustration, I do know that many people associated with the RSS are not bad folks. Some of my family members are nominal members too, though not active. I do not wish to insult any ideology, as long as it is not used to take people for a ride and/or harm them.
 
