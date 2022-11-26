Royal Caribbean Announces Its Newest Ship [new Icon class] – Icon of the Seas. World's largest cruiseship

The cruise line has raised the bar even further with each of its signature neighborhoods: A granderfeatures its first floor-to-ceiling ocean views, plus more than 15 restaurants, cafes, bars and lounges; a more lush and livelier Central Park has more ways to dine and be entertained; and the largest Suite Neighborhood is three decks of luxury, offering a multilevel suite sun deck – The Grove – that has a private pool, whirlpool, and dining, and a two-story Coastal Kitchen. More returning favorites include experiences like new takes on mini golf at, rock climbing at, and, Royal Caribbean’s largest ice arena, and dining venues such as Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar on the Royal Promenade and the Asian-inspired Izumi in Central Park.With, even the rooms are thoughtfully designed for every type of vacationer. It’s come one, come all with more choices, ocean views and room. There are new layouts made for families of three, four, five and more, like theand– with kids alcoves tucked away from the adults – and the, complete with its own white picket fence and mailbox. When it comes to views, among the best are from the brand’s firstandin AquaDome.Family Infinite BalconyFamily Infinite BalconyFamily Infinite BalconyThe debut of Icon Class will also mark firsts and the next step in Royal Caribbean’s journey toward a clean-energy future.will be the cruise line’s first ship with fuel cell technology and powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the cleanest-burning marine fuel. Along with other proven applications, such as shore power connection and waste heat recovery systems, the new ship will be the cruise line’s most sustainable to date.The bold, new standard of vacations also extends to the home away from home for those at the heart of– the crew. Where they live and work has been reimagined with more intuitive design, amenities, room and activities, including awill sail year-round,from. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s top-rated private island destination,where adventurers can create their ideal vacation day. In store is everything thrill and chill, from Thrill Waterpark’s 13 waterslides, including the tallest in North America; to Coco Beach Club, featuring the first overwater cabanas in The Bahamas; and Up, Up & Away, a helium balloon adventure. Whenarrives, the cruise line will debut the island’s adults-only oasis,with an expansive pool, private cabanas with pools, and unmatched views of the ocean hues. Vacationers will also visit Caribbean gems like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Roatan, Honduras.