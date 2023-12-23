What's new

Rouge Indian Army Immitating Their Zionist Mentors !

Soon after five Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush by Kashmiri Freedom Fighters, the Indian soldiers seeking revenge, abducted Three Kashmiri youths, tortured them to death and dumped their bodies in a field which were discovered yesterday.
Imitating the Israelis, the Indians not only took revenge from local Civilians but also likewise filmed their cruel and shamless actions.
What do the Indians think, will this stop the freedom movement or add fuel to the fire.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1738279453040529848
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1738279453040529848
Saw this bro, and they are dead. Just evil. Is there a press release on them so I can update the same thread.
 
