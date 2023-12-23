Rouge Indian Army Immitating Their Zionist Mentors !

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 41,401
- 181
- Country
- Location
Soon after five Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush by Kashmiri Freedom Fighters, the Indian soldiers seeking revenge, abducted Three Kashmiri youths, tortured them to death and dumped their bodies in a field which were discovered yesterday.
Imitating the Israelis, the Indians not only took revenge from local Civilians but also likewise filmed their cruel and shamless actions.
What do the Indians think, will this stop the freedom movement or add fuel to the fire.
Imitating the Israelis, the Indians not only took revenge from local Civilians but also likewise filmed their cruel and shamless actions.
What do the Indians think, will this stop the freedom movement or add fuel to the fire.