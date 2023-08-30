What's new

Rouge Core Commander group , made Pakistani people into Bhangi

Rouge Core Commander group , made Pakistani people into Bhangi

a) Currency crash , 330 rupee for 1 dollar

b) Rising food prices

c) Rising cost of Electricity , even after Pakistani people invested in Power Plants

d) No Health Card

e) Salary for Lower middle class 34,000 rupee , Electricity bill 25,000 Rupee

1693434851503.png







Mean while


Army = Pays no Bills

Army = Pays no Utilities Bills

Army = Gets free Petrol

Army = Gets free SUV and vehicles thru programs

Army = Free Hospital and Medical treatment




Facts are facts people ....

Facts are facts

Army = Free school for Army children
 
These corps commanders are Pakistan's core problem...

Six centuries of the Ottoman Jihan Devlet was lost in six years of rule by the coup monger generals...

The coup monger generals can neither rule nor win any wars. Jinnah took a half of Kashmir, ZAB initiated the nuke program, and IK gave the life-time "surprise" to the Hindutva....

As for the Pak generals, who are basically equivalent to staff sergeants in the British colonial army in brains and essence, the least said the better....
 
These core Commander "Yes" Man are just Leeches waiting to collect their $$$$
These generals remind of the British tea planters' Koolies in the NE India. They used to collect all the hard working Koolies from Odissa, Tamil Nadu etc. After a whole day of hard work the British planter used to relax with a bottle of whiskey while the Koolies were fanning him or messaging his feet. And, he used to share few drops of whiskey with them....
 
The PAKISTANI upper brass , or education in Military is based on doctrine of old Colonial era text books

Same mentality , " Soldier " is above the peasant


Most of these folks were servants in Old Colonial times and used to beat up locals , after 1947 they figured , they can continue the tradition and be in control from behind the scene


The Psychology and mindset is corrupt

The Upper brass is used to this "SPECIAL Perks" which come with being in Army , even if they have won no wars



You review their inner circle you will find , it is all about "Power / Control of Money / Property"
 
View attachment 949923






I have a 'poverty eradication plan'. Hire an able-bodied person from every family into the army. Army will be large and powerful. May be 40 million strong. People will be happy and healthy with free utilities, petrol, medical etc.,
 
Our population is 220 Million the 10-50 core commander Tola is not greater then country
 

