AZADPAKISTAN2009
Rouge Core Commander group , made Pakistani people into Bhangi
a) Currency crash , 330 rupee for 1 dollar
b) Rising food prices
c) Rising cost of Electricity , even after Pakistani people invested in Power Plants
d) No Health Card
e) Salary for Lower middle class 34,000 rupee , Electricity bill 25,000 Rupee
Mean while
Army = Pays no Bills
Army = Pays no Utilities Bills
Army = Gets free Petrol
Army = Gets free SUV and vehicles thru programs
Army = Free Hospital and Medical treatment
Facts are facts people ....
Facts are facts
Army = Free school for Army children
