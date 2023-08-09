Get Ya Wig Split
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Feb 22, 2017
- Messages
- 2,328
- Reaction score
- -2
- Country
- Location
Romania Looking To Acquire 48 F-35s, Reports Suggest
Romania has reportedly begun the domestic process to acquire the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter with a formal request to purchase the aircraft being made to the parliament in Bucharest. The request for approval calls for the acquisition of 32 F-35As to equip two squadrons, while a second phase of the...
Romania Looking To Acquire 48 F-35s, Reports Suggest | Aviation Week Network
Current plans call for the first Romanian F-35s to be delivered by Lockheed Martin in 2030 to replace the country’s F-16 fleet.
aviationweek.com