Romania begins negotiations to buy 54 Abrams Tanks

Romania begins negotiations to buy 54 Abrams tanks​



Photo by Kelsey M VanFleet

Romania is negotiating the purchase of 54 used M1A2 Abrams tanks for its Armed Forces, a deal potentially worth $1.1 billion, according to official documents obtained by local news site DefenseRomania.ro.

The local media reported that the Commission for Defense, Public Order and National Security in Romania’s Chamber of Deputies, the parliament’s lower chamber, has approved the National Defence Ministry’s request to allow the purchase of American Abrams tanks.

“We request the prior approval of the Parliament for the initiation of the procedure for awarding the contract related to the ‘Main Battle Tank’ endowment program, stage I. Stage I of the endowment program starting in 2023, involves purchasing 54 modernized Abrams tanks in the M1A2 variant and 12 derivatives, in use, from the U.S. Army stock, including ammunition and training stimulators”, the request of the Ministry of National Defense states.


The Abrams is expected to replace some of Romania’s outdated Soviet-era tanks.

The M1 Abrams tanks are combat proven and currently serve as the main battle tank of the U.S. Army. The export version is used by the armies of Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Poland and Iraq.

romania one of the poorest EU country dont have the budget and treasure to waste on these behemoth with long logistical chain , they are better served buying leopards
 

