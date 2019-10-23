Roketsan: Turkey will launch Micro-SLV into space before 2023.

cabatli_53
Wow great.... what is micro-SLV ...............will it go to only parking orbit ?
One of the BM of Pakistan reaches approx 700 km with 1.5-2 tons of payload. So I don't know why that has not been converted into an SLV.2022-2023: MUFA Test Launch
2025-2026: MUFA Launch (up to 200kg payload and 400km altitude)
2030: UFA: (1500kg payload and 700km altitude )
MUFA (Micro-Satellite Launch Vehicle)
@cabatli_53 @Indos @Quwa I have many times said that Indonesia, Turkey and Pakistan should initiate a joint space agency.
Pakistan has quite a lot to offer in terms of technology and same goes for Turkey and Indonesia. This way we can speed up and share the budget. And three countries running a joint space program will get enough orders from their own industries and govts and if we compete on price then we can get a lot of business from rest of the world as well
Why...Europe has space agency called ESA and they developed Ariana rocket. I think the latest is Ariana-Vtoo much vision bro... stop visioning.
Of course, if you're developing a SLV then a launch site is a must with all facilities for fuelling and launch, control and telemetry, earth or ground control station etcHas Turkey plans to build a space launch complex? If yes where?
I think it has some financial and political reasons otherwise Pakistan have developed both liquid and solid fuel rocket motors and guidance system .. it is just a matter of political will and some money. That's I say if we combine our resources, it can be fastracked and it will be mutually beneficial and the technology will be shared among the three.I believe Pakistan is able to develop this capability in a short time since Pakistani industry has succesfully developed some medium range ballistic missiles that can be converted into a SLV but I think Officials from Pakistan expects to begin such risky programs when financial figures has risen positively. Anyhow, We have a long future to cooperate on many field of technology. We will ink many ToT deals similar to Milgem, when It is needed. The progress to be made by Turkey is the success of Pakistan as well, because Pakistan and Turkey can access to eachother's sensitive technologies in any field.
Yes, I think we already have pretty good command over guidance and control. Pakistani missiles many advanced guidance features and with latest MIRV Ababeel test, I think we have all the ingredients necessary for an SLV.SLV also needs guidance system so it is not only about range. I also think that Pakistan may think that having satellite launching capability is not something wort it.
Just pulling your leg, I agree 100%, but we know that there's a 'good advice filter' at the top in Pakistan, and it doesn't work the way we'd want it to work.Why...Europe has space agency called ESA and they developed Ariana rocket. I think the latest is Ariana-V
We should avail all opportunities. Satellite launch business is going be quite lucrative in next 2-3 decades. But the "Einsteins ruling us have severe myopia and they all miss the opportunities. There's always a right time to enter a market. In coming decades, a lot of stuff will be transported to ISS and other stations for Mars missions and stuff . If we are offering a reasonable price, then we can also earn some good money by sending some smaller parts.Just pulling your leg, I agree 100%, but we know that there's a 'good advice filter' at the top in Pakistan, and it doesn't work the way we'd want it to work.
That said, working with Turkey on this and other stuff has a shot because of the Turk's next level persistence, but if not for that, we'd drop the ball on it like we are with opportunities in Ukraine, South Africa and Brazil.
The problem is that when the higher up who control the govt do not see this ... May Allah guide themIn following period, Ballistic/Hypersonic missile detection, Laser systems on satellites, the jamming of zones from spaces like missions will be described/is being described by a few country and the institutes to be charged by those states will develop them with an ambitious agenda to join into a new league before others. Most probably, The nations who is able to send such satellites into space will not allow others to have similar space capabilities. It is not important How great your conventional infrastructure to develop and produce the related satellites so The SLV technology will be a ladder to change the rule of game on space. It is an expensive endeavor indeed but The future will be on space.