Road to peace

I strongly feel Modi and his popularity is going down. It is yet to be seen whether BJP can still hold to power for next year. But I wish, whoever comes to power, should come in a full majority rather than the Khichdi coalition partner in Delhi.

In Pakistan, if elections are held with a certain degree of freedom and fairness, then IK is coming to power. Otherwise Pakistan army will install another puppet Govt and Indo-Pak relations will go in a deep freeze.



Man, I really wish to see Indo - Pak cricket with a bilateral series start ASAP...India and its public are definitely missing watching the current genre of Pakistan players in India. It is an injustice for cricket lovers to waste our time in watching all the garbage series such as India WI, India SL and so on...