RIP dear Sinéad O Conor

A wonderful singer with the prefect voice. Someone who was sadly troubled all her life with mental health issues. She deteriorated fast after the suicide of her son.
People of all faiths and backgrounds loved her and pray for her.
May Allah bless the sister with Jannah.
Irish singer and activist Sinéad O'Connor has died at the age of 56.
Her family announced the news "with great sadness", saying "her family and friends are devastated". The cause of death has not been made public.
She was best known for her single Nothing Compares 2 U, released in 1990, which reached number one and brought her worldwide fame.
Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar said her music "was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched".
