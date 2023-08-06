Riots and sectarian violence in South Asia

IndianLite
Burmese civil war is mainly ethnic.
India’s violence is a mix of religion, ethnic and caste.
Pakistan is mainly religious.
Sri Lanka riven by Tamil and Buddhist sectarian violence.
Nepal is finally calm after communist insurgency.
Seems like Bhutan and Bangladesh are the only countries not in perpetual ethnic and sectarian violence.
Pakistan and India are the worst affected. Both countries could erupt into civil wars any moment that could claim thousands if not millions of deaths.
Indian Muslims are being goaded and sooner or later will hit back.
But that will ensure further deaths and restricted and penned into ghettoes of major cities.
They are going to be the African Americans of India.
