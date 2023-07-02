What's new

🚨 REUTERS: US State Department OKs possible sale of 16 P-8 Poseidon aircrafts to Canada ($5.9 billion)

US State Department OKs possible sale of Poseidon aircraft to Canada -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Poseidon P-8A aircraft to Canada in a deal valued at up to $5.9 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The package would include up to 16 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, support equipment, spares and technical support, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday. Boeing is the prime contractor. (Reporting by Eric Beech)

US State Department OKs possible sale of Poseidon aircraft to Canada -Pentagon

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Poseidon P-8A aircraft to Canada in a deal valued at up to $5.9 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1673775810619092992

@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote There is more but imma stop here
 
The Government of Canada has requested to buy up to sixteen (16) P-8A Patrol Aircraft; up to twenty-six (26) Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System 5 (MIDS JTRS 5); up to thirty-eight (38) Embedded Global Positioning Systems (GPS)/Inertial Navigation Systems (EGIs) for the LN-251; up to twenty-five (25) System Processor Replacements for AN/AAQ-24(V)N Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) System Processor Replacement (LSPR) with Exelis Embedded GPS Receiver (EGR) integrated with SAASM; and up to twenty-two (22) Guardian Laser Transmitter Assemblies (GLTA) for the AN/AAQ-24(V)N. Also included are commercial engines; Tactical Open Mission Software (TOMS); Electro-Optical (EO) and Infrared (IR) MX-20HD; AN/AAQ-2 Acoustic System; AN/APY-10 Radar; AN/ALQ-240 Electronic Support Measures; NexGen Missile Warning Sensors; AN/ARC-210 RT-2036(C) Radios; AN/PRC-117G Manpack Radios including MPE-S type II with SAASM 3.7; AN/ALQ-213 Electronic Countermeasures; AN/ALE-47 Countermeasures Dispenser Systems; AN/UPX-43 Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Interrogators; AN/APX-123A(V) IFF Digital Transponders; KIV-78 IFF Mode 4/5 Cryptographic Appliques; KIV-701A Cryptographic Core Modules; KY-100M, KY-58, KYV-5 for HF-121C radios; KG-175 Encryptor Network Convergence System; AN/PYQ-10 V3 Simple Key Loaders (SKL) with KOV-21 Cryptographic Appliques; Radiant Mercury Hardware and Software with ENTR(V)4 Receiver with Embedded Crypto for the Integrated Broadcast System (IBS); software; publications; Dual KIV-7M with Power Supply HFIP Channel Link Encryptor; Advanced Digital Antenna Production (ADAP) Antenna Electronics (AE); Advanced Digital Antenna Production (ADAP) Controlled Reception Pattern Antennas (CRPA); Control Interface Units (CIU) for AN/AAQ-24(V)N LAIRCM; aircraft spares; spare engines; support equipment; operational support systems; training; training devices; maintenance trainer/classrooms; engineering technical assistance (ETA); logistics technical assistance (LTA); Country Liaison Officer (CLO) support; Contractor Engineering Technical Services (CETS); Contractor Logistics Support (CLS); repair and return; transportation; aircraft ferry; other associated training and support; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated total cost is $5.9 billion.
 

