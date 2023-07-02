🚨 REUTERS: US State Department OKs possible sale of 16 P-8 Poseidon aircrafts to Canada ($5.9 billion)

Get Ya Wig Split
US State Department OKs possible sale of Poseidon aircraft to Canada -Pentagon
WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Poseidon P-8A aircraft to Canada in a deal valued at up to $5.9 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The package would include up to 16 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, support equipment, spares and technical support, the Pentagon said.
The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday. Boeing is the prime contractor. (Reporting by Eric Beech)
@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote There is more but imma stop here