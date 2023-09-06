Reuters: Pakistan's Economic Lifeline Remittances from Overseas Pakistani keep falling. Patwaris will starve to death.

Clutch
]Pakistan’s flailing economy hit by drop in worker remittances
A dramatic drop in foreign workers’ remittances signals a further blow to the economy as Islamabad seeks an IMF bailout.
rupees
A man counting Pakistani rupee notes [Fayaz Aziz/Reuters]
Remittances sent home by Pakistanis working abroad fell to $27bn for the fiscal year 2023, compared with $31.3bn a year earlier, the country’s central bank said on Monday.
Remittances for June slumped to $2.2bn from $2.8bn a year earlier, central bank data showed. The remittances were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($515.1m), the United Kingdom ($343m), the United Arab Emirates ($324.7m) and the United States ($272.3m).
According to the World Bank last year, Pakistan was the world’s sixth top recipient of remittances in 2022, behind India, Mexico, China, the Philippines and Egypt, although Tonga, Lebanon and Samoa are most dependent on money sent home from abroad as a percentage of GDP.
