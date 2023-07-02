What's new

🆘 REUTERS: China's factory, service sectors stumble as economic malaise broadens (manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month)

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Feb 22, 2017
Messages
2,246
Reaction score
-2
Country
United States
Location
United States

China's factory, service sectors stumble as economic malaise broadens​


1688330490474.png


BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - China's manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in June, albeit at a slower pace, an official factory survey showed on Friday, as pressure builds for policymakers to release more stimulus to shore up weak demand.

The world's second-largest economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter largely due to robust services consumption, but policymakers have been unable to sustain the same momentum in the second quarter.

Services sector activity for June also recorded its weakest reading since China abandoned its strict COVID curbs late last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

"Economic momentum is still quite weak in China," said Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management in a note. "It is not clear if the weak economic data would push the government to launch aggressive stimulus measures soon," he added.

The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) was at 49.0 from 48.8 in May, staying below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction and in line with forecasts.

The official non-manufacturing PMI fell to 53.2 from 54.50 in May, indicating a slowdown in service sector activity and construction.

Analysts have begun downgrading economic forecasts for China's economy for the rest of the year, after May industrial output and retail sales data missed expectations, a sign the post-pandemic recovery seen in the first quarter was losing steam.

Nomura has been the most bearish, cutting its forecast for growth in China's gross domestic product (GDP) this year to 5.1% from 5.5%. That downgrade even takes into account the prospect of new stimulus.

The government has set a modest GDP growth target of about 5% for this year after badly missing its 2022 goal.

China's cabinet this month pledged to promote a sustained economic recovery "in a timely manner".

Addressing a World Economic Forum summit in Tianjin on Tuesday, China's Premier Li Qiang reiterated that Beijing will take steps to boost demand, but stopped short of unveiling any concrete policies.

Sources involved in policy discussions have told Reuters that China will roll out more stimulus measures to support the economy, but concerns over debt and capital flight will keep measures aimed at shoring up weak demand in the consumer and private sectors.

The composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and non-manufacturing activity, dropped to 52.3 from 52.9.

www.reuters.com

China's factory, service sectors stumble as economic malaise broadens

China's factory activity declined for a third straight month in June and weakness in other sectors deepened, official surveys showed on Friday, adding pressure for authorities to do more to shore up growth as demand falters at home and abroad.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote

@beijingwalker China's economy is a giant Ponzi scheme
 
Lol, US economy is doing the best in the world and it grows at 1.1% while Chinese economy is the worst in the world and it grows at 4.5%.
 
Get Ya Wig Split said:

China's factory, service sectors stumble as economic malaise broadens​


View attachment 936362

BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - China's manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in June, albeit at a slower pace, an official factory survey showed on Friday, as pressure builds for policymakers to release more stimulus to shore up weak demand.

The world's second-largest economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter largely due to robust services consumption, but policymakers have been unable to sustain the same momentum in the second quarter.

Services sector activity for June also recorded its weakest reading since China abandoned its strict COVID curbs late last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

"Economic momentum is still quite weak in China," said Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management in a note. "It is not clear if the weak economic data would push the government to launch aggressive stimulus measures soon," he added.

The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) was at 49.0 from 48.8 in May, staying below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction and in line with forecasts.

The official non-manufacturing PMI fell to 53.2 from 54.50 in May, indicating a slowdown in service sector activity and construction.

Analysts have begun downgrading economic forecasts for China's economy for the rest of the year, after May industrial output and retail sales data missed expectations, a sign the post-pandemic recovery seen in the first quarter was losing steam.

Nomura has been the most bearish, cutting its forecast for growth in China's gross domestic product (GDP) this year to 5.1% from 5.5%. That downgrade even takes into account the prospect of new stimulus.

The government has set a modest GDP growth target of about 5% for this year after badly missing its 2022 goal.

China's cabinet this month pledged to promote a sustained economic recovery "in a timely manner".

Addressing a World Economic Forum summit in Tianjin on Tuesday, China's Premier Li Qiang reiterated that Beijing will take steps to boost demand, but stopped short of unveiling any concrete policies.

Sources involved in policy discussions have told Reuters that China will roll out more stimulus measures to support the economy, but concerns over debt and capital flight will keep measures aimed at shoring up weak demand in the consumer and private sectors.

The composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and non-manufacturing activity, dropped to 52.3 from 52.9.

www.reuters.com

China's factory, service sectors stumble as economic malaise broadens

China's factory activity declined for a third straight month in June and weakness in other sectors deepened, official surveys showed on Friday, adding pressure for authorities to do more to shore up growth as demand falters at home and abroad.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote

@beijingwalker China's economy is a giant Ponzi scheme
Click to expand...

I fail to see how this is a ponzi scheme sure their are some issues but it’s far from being a ponzi run economy. They are also experimenting in developing a consumption based economy like the U.S.
 
etylo said:
Lol, US economy is doing the best in the world and it grows at 1.1% while Chinese economy is the worst in the world and it grows at 4.5%.
Click to expand...

US GDP growth was revised to 2% in Q1. An if it wasn’t for the Covid base effect, China would be growing around 3% right now.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China's manufacturing sector expands for third straight month
Replies
2
Views
243
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Get Ya Wig Split
🚨 REUTERS/CNN: China's factory activity falls faster than expected on weak demand - PMI
Replies
1
Views
152
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
beijingwalker
China’s economic recovery ‘on track’ as services activity hits 12-year high in March
Replies
0
Views
240
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Japan’s manufacturing activity contracted at the fastest pace in 30 months in February
Replies
0
Views
421
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China’s factory activity swings into surprise growth in May, driven by improved production and demand, easing market anxiety
Replies
2
Views
288
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom