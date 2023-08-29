What's new

Retired-Unretired Rouge ARMY Tola

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 8, 2009
Messages
37,310
Reaction score
68
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Retired-Unretired Rouge ARMY Tola


Why don't the junior officers , take a stance? And overthrow the Rouge , retired-Unretired Rouge Army Tola?

Is the bribe of plot and no utility bills so good that Junior Army staffers just will follow any "Retired-Unretired" illegal tola
Do they not use their own intellect for making choices about good and bad ?
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NA passes Army Act amendment bill prosposing up to 5 years in jail for disclosing ‘sensitive information’
Replies
2
Views
181
Bleek
Bleek
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Senate approves Army Act amendments seeking 5-year jail term for disclosing 'sensitive information'
2
Replies
24
Views
553
Jf Thunder
Jf Thunder
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM approves Lt Gen Faiz Hamid’s early retirement: sources
Replies
6
Views
638
villageidiot
villageidiot
ghazi52
The race to become caretaker prime minister
Replies
12
Views
469
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bajwa, Faiz were ‘facilitating’ Imran till their retirements: Rana Sanaullah
Replies
2
Views
331
alphapak
alphapak

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom