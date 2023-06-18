What's new

Retired Lieutenant-Colonel mocking deaths of Pakistanis drowned in Greece

As I said the begharat of the begharat Are employed by the Tatti Army - It would be a miracle to find Ghartamand guys in Tatti Forces as the Gharamatand get quickly Retired or leave the shit organization, leaving behind only the filth
 
1687119620333.png


They don't even try and act like they have the moral high ground anymore, more than happy to dish out playground insults to the common man
 
Neelo said:
Wow…



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1670328137228468224



But Paksitani Twitter never fails to disappoint.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1670509544001110016
But he is asking a legitimate question about the wisdom of giving 2.2 million to young men for cost of smuggling. It is not poor people who shell out 2.2 million in cash. The people who are financing this risky enterprise know what they are enabling. Also, the magic of travelling out of the country without a passport seems a bit mysterious.

www.dawn.com

Greece boat disaster: A Pakistani father’s anguish over his missing son

"All this is very wrong. The government needs to crack down on all these types of [travel] agents," says Shahid Mehmood, a retired Pakistani civil servant.
www.dawn.com
 
epebble said:
But he is asking a legitimate question about the wisdom of giving 2.2 million to young men for cost of smuggling. It is not poor people who shell out 2.2 million in cash. The people who are financing this risky enterprise know what they are enabling. Also, the magic of travelling out of the country without a passport seems a bit mysterious.

www.dawn.com

Greece boat disaster: A Pakistani father’s anguish over his missing son

"All this is very wrong. The government needs to crack down on all these types of [travel] agents," says Shahid Mehmood, a retired Pakistani civil servant.
www.dawn.com
Nobody wants to leave home. People are forced to such extremes when they live in such dire circumstances.
 
These folks live in Bubble , secluded from General Civilians - they have no connection with People

  • If you don't have Roti , why don't you make a Cake and feed your family
  • If you don't have money to buy medicine , why don't you stop getting sick

Or
  • If you don't have money to pay for Tuition , you don't need it because - Jobs will go to Politian Son
  • Have Master's Degree but selling Chips on vending Machine , don't sweat you are earning income
 
Have you read his replies? I mean……just wow.
 

