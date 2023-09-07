Resuming the Islamic Way of Life!

Often one hears that we must rise to defend Islam or Islamic countries but actually it is the other way around. We need Islam to defend us from threats, be they military, political, economic, social, cultural or spiritual.



Pakistan was created on the slogan of Islam but everything other than Islam has been implemented in the country for the last seventy five years. From Western Democracy to Authoritarianism to Martial Law to Civil Martial Law to Socialism to Enlightened Moderation to rule by Capitalist-Political elites, all experiments have been done in this country. Trickle down economics has failed twice. Once during Ayub Khan's time and once during Musharraf's time. Now, we are off to creating a Banana Republic with large corporate farms controlling the economy and slave village labor.



Bhutto wanted to attract the capital from middle east and so constructed a Juwa Khana in Clifton where the Arabs could relax and spend their money and do other Ayyashi. Hunting areas were given to arab princes who built luxurious palaces and ayyashi addas and hunted endangered birds.



Now we are neck deep in debt and interest servicing and still bringing out the failed tricks from the magicians hat.



All these experiments have failed in Pakistan as well as in African and, South American and Asian countries.



IMF and World Bank are Western institutions whose real purpose is to keep poor countries in chains so that raw materials and labor intensive goods can be produced while devaluing the currency so that few dollars are spent to buy too many goods.



The only solution for the country and the Ummah is to resume the Islamic way of life by changing the political, economic and social systems to Khilafah and Interest free economy. The Islamic economic model is at the middle between Capitalism and Socialism, resembling the Scandinavian countries with a high level of social spending.



If we unite Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey with us in a European Union style Confederation then we will become a major economic and political power. Our energy problems would be resolved immediately with Iranian Oil. We need to change our export destinations to Asian, African and Arab countries but should try to keep as much European market as possible. We should concentrate on land based trade with Central Asia, Russia and China.



But this requires a bold decision by all the stake holders and the need to stand on the basis of our principles. Otherwise, there will be a succession of failed governments in the next ten years with a culmination in the loss of our nuclear assets on the orders of IMF and World Bank.