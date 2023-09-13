Results of the Gilgit Baltistan Astore By-Election being withheld

Neelo
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 15, 2023
- Messages
- 1,522
- Reaction score
- -1
- Country
- Location
Gilgit Baltistan, a region that values education and progressive ideas, never fails to disappoint.
But of course the pedophiles and landlords and thieves sitting in Pindi, Larkana and Jati Umra couldn’t accept it.
Under what pretext is the results being withheld?
But of course the pedophiles and landlords and thieves sitting in Pindi, Larkana and Jati Umra couldn’t accept it.
Under what pretext is the results being withheld?