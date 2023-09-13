What's new

Results of the Gilgit Baltistan Astore By-Election being withheld

White and Green with M/S said:
Stop your nonsense IK is not angel and savoir of the country lol
Nobody asked you. The people of Astore voted for him and his party. Deal with it. But you losers can’t…that’s why Bangladesh exists today.

arynews.tv

PTI wins in GBLA-13 by-election

ASTORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Khurshid Khan clinched victory in Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly GBLA-13- Astore-1 by-election,
Yes his first mistake not to bring new faces in his party as he promised bring the corrupt elites of pmln and ppp in his party
 
We’re discussing why the Election Commission is refusing to accept the results of the Astore By Election.

Give me an answer, otherwise buzz off and go eat your biryani and watch child **** you pedowari.
 
politics at least for 3 years
Forget IK from the
 
IK is also stopping Pakistani jerenls hence they are withholding results.

A freakin monkey is better than you lot who are still supporting Pakistani uniformed prostitutes.

This has nothing to do with who is winning or not, it's the constitutional right of citizens to vote and elect a leader be it a monkey, whatever policies he makes its will be people are responsible for selecting him in first place but at least let them select
 
too many soars of the night.
 
If their is no army your mom is going to save Pakistan from Indian invasion lol
 

