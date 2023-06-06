Restructured Pertamina targets revenue of $93 billion in 2024

Preparing US$ 800 Million Fund, Pertamina Continues Development in Algerian MLN Block​

Rio Indrawan | Friday, 16/06/2023 09:18:21 AM– PT Pertamina (Persero) through its subsidiary in Upstream Subholding, PT Pertamina Internasional EP (PIEP) operating in Algeria under PT Pertamina Algeria EP (PAEP) extended a new hydrocarbon contract at Menzel Lejmat Nord (MLN), Block 405. The extension of this management contract is in accordance with Algerian legislation No. 19-13 which regulates hydrocarbon activities. The signing took place at Sonatrach's headquarters on Thursday, June 15, 2023.PIEP manages the MLN field with its partners, Sonatrach and Repsol Exploracion 405a SA. The production sharing contract signed is a continuation of the memorandum of understanding agreed between the three companies on September 28, 2022.Operating cooperation under the aforementioned contract is the MLN field and nine other fields that include the unitization of Ourhoud and El Merk.The work program in particular includes the drilling of twelve oil wells and water injection wells, the connection of new development wells, and the construction of LPG extraction units and 3D WAG (Water Alternating Gas) seismic acquisition projects, as well as solar energy production projects.The total amount of investment planned for the implementation of this development is estimated at more than US $ 800 million and it is estimated that the oil and gas that can be produced is almost 150 million barrels of oil equivalent.The signing of this contract is in accordance with the desire of the three partners to realize it within the contractual scope of MLN and to strengthen cooperation in the field of hydrocarbon exploration and production.Nicke Widywati, President Director of Pertamina, revealed that the contract extension could finally be realized after intensive discussions with partners."After careful contract preparation, Pertamina and partners finally agreed on a new journey of oil and gas operations in Algeria. Our commitment for the long term will be a new and exciting journey, reaffirming our global footprint together with Sonatrach and Repsol," Nicke said in his statement, Friday (16/6).Meanwhile, Jaffee A Suardin, President Director of PIEP, explained that PIEP has the potential to produce peak production in block 405a of 36,000 Barrel Oil Equivalent Per Day (BOEPD) and open up new development opportunities in the surrounding region in the next 25 years (and the potential for an additional 10 years contract extension). "This reflects our strong projection going forward in line with Pertamina's core strategy to become a world-class energy company," Jaffee said.The signing of this contract was witnessed by the President Director of PT Pertamina (Persero), Nicke Widyawati; President Director of PT Pertamina Hulu Energi, Wiko Migantoro; President Director of PT Pertamina Internasional EP, Jaffee A. Suardin; Sonatrach Group CEO Toufik Hakkar as well as other partners Repsol Algeria and Algerian authorities. (RI)