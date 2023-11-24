What's new

Reshuffle in army

The Pakistan Army has made promotions and postings in its ranks. Maj Gen M Aqeel has been promoted to the rank of Lt Gen and posted as IG C&IT. Maj Gen Syed Imdad Hussian Shah has been promoted to Lt Gen and posted as Comd 30 Corps.

Maj Gen Shakirullah Khan Khattak has been promoted to Lt Gen and posted as Chairman HIT Taxila. Maj Gen Ghulam Awais Dastagir has been promoted to Lt Gen and posted as CGS, GHQ. Lt Gen Rahat Naseem has been posted as Comd 12 Corps, Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor as President NDU Islamabad and Lt Gen Tahir Hameed Shah posted as Chairman POF Wah.




tribune.com.pk

Reshuffle in army | The Express Tribune

Military-ranked officers elevated to new ranks
