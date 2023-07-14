Republic of China sends all its 70s era Hawk surface to air missiles to Ukraine to oust Putin

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Because Russia does not recognize ROC like the Western countries do, ROC sends all its weapons to Ukraine to oust Putin and then the new pro US government in Moscow sends weapons to ROC and ROC will then be able to invade and retake mainland China. You know the old saying. The friend of my enemy is my enemy.
@aziqbal @White and Green with M/S @mike2000 is back @Ich @Mohsin A @KAL-EL @kingQamaR
