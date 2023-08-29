sammuel
Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in the summer of 2021, there has been a disturbing surge in the number of women taking their own lives or attempting to do so, data collected from public hospitals and mental health clinics across a third of Afghanistan’s provinces shows.
Report: ‘Disturbing Surge’ in Afghan Female Suicides, Attempted Suicides
‘We are witnessing a moment where growing numbers of women and girls see death as preferable to living under the current circumstances,’ a UN official has been quoted as saying
~
‘Despair is settling in’: female suicides on rise in Taliban’s Afghanistan
Unofficial figures point to a mental health crisis amid severe restrictions on Afghan women’s lives
