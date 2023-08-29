What's new

Report: ‘Disturbing Surge’ in Afghan Female Suicides, Attempted Suicides

sammuel

sammuel

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Dec 14, 2017
Messages
2,476
Reaction score
2
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
~

Report: ‘Disturbing Surge’ in Afghan Female Suicides, Attempted Suicides



01000000-0a00-0242-ad58-08db89518aad_cx0_cy5_cw0_w1023_r1_s.jpg



www.voanews.com

Report: ‘Disturbing Surge’ in Afghan Female Suicides, Attempted Suicides

‘We are witnessing a moment where growing numbers of women and girls see death as preferable to living under the current circumstances,’ a UN official has been quoted as saying
www.voanews.com www.voanews.com

~

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in the summer of 2021, there has been a disturbing surge in the number of women taking their own lives or attempting to do so, data collected from public hospitals and mental health clinics across a third of Afghanistan’s provinces shows.


www.theguardian.com

‘Despair is settling in’: female suicides on rise in Taliban’s Afghanistan

Unofficial figures point to a mental health crisis amid severe restrictions on Afghan women’s lives
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 
sammuel said:
~

Report: ‘Disturbing Surge’ in Afghan Female Suicides, Attempted Suicides



01000000-0a00-0242-ad58-08db89518aad_cx0_cy5_cw0_w1023_r1_s.jpg



www.voanews.com

Report: ‘Disturbing Surge’ in Afghan Female Suicides, Attempted Suicides

‘We are witnessing a moment where growing numbers of women and girls see death as preferable to living under the current circumstances,’ a UN official has been quoted as saying
www.voanews.com www.voanews.com

~

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in the summer of 2021, there has been a disturbing surge in the number of women taking their own lives or attempting to do so, data collected from public hospitals and mental health clinics across a third of Afghanistan’s provinces shows.


www.theguardian.com

‘Despair is settling in’: female suicides on rise in Taliban’s Afghanistan

Unofficial figures point to a mental health crisis amid severe restrictions on Afghan women’s lives
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
Click to expand...

If they don't like Afghanistan then Israel is the better place for them.
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Afghan supreme leader Akhundzada warns fighters against attacks abroad
Replies
4
Views
280
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
StraightEdge
  • Article
US suicides hit an all-time high last year
Replies
0
Views
131
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
ghazi52
At least 3 killed, 7 injured in blast at hotel in Afghanistan
Replies
1
Views
159
Jango
Jango
ghazi52
Two years on from Taliban takeover, Afghan women are being ‘erased from everything’
Replies
3
Views
203
ghazi52
ghazi52
J
Rahimullah Haqqani: Afghan cleric killed by bomb hidden in artificial leg - reports
Replies
1
Views
755
FuturePAF
FuturePAF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom